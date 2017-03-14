Investment Funds Roundup March 2017

14 Mar 2017 | 09.19 am

Irish Property Funds For High Rollers

Interest rates are on the floor and shares look primed for a fall but the case for investing in property remains strong. Prime office and retail rents in Dublin are expected to rise by 7% and 8% respectively in 2017, according to the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland, and that’s before Dublin gets an expected post-Brexit influx of companies.

Investors looking for a slice of the action might be tempted by the recently launched Appian Burlington Property Fund, which is a joint venture between Appian Asset Management and Burlington Real Estate.

The fund focuses on high-yielding opportunities in the commercial property market and plans to invest approximately €50m in Dublin and other large cities over the next 12 months. The fund aims to produce an annual income yield to investors of at least 5% along with capital value growth in the medium term. The minimum investment is €100,000.

Higher up the value chain is the 40-year-old Davy Irish Property Fund, which boasts a portfolio of €330m of Irish commercial property assets. It recently won the MSCI European Property Investment Award for best performing property fund in the Irish market, after posting an annualised return of 31.1% between 2012 and 2015.

The fund predicts a yield of between 4.75% and 5% in 2017 and its minimum investment amount is also €100,000.

Return Of The Equity Investor

While not quite an endangered species, 2017 is set to see the return of the equity investor. That’s according to Pramit Ghose, global strategist with Merrion Capital, who suggests that as more defined pension funds get wound down, members will end up ploughing the proceeds of their transfer values into the stock market.

Ghose also sees equities getting a boost from an improving US economy as well as any reflationary policies Donald Trump adopts.

There is no shortage of vanilla equity funds for Irish investors to choose from. The International Equity Fund from New Ireland is actively managed and gives investors exposure to a wide diversified portfolio of global equities.

Apple, Microsoft and Citigroup all feature among the fund’s top ten holdings, as well as some lesser-known names. The fund is up 28.2% over the past year, while its three-year annualised return is 12.6%.

Standard Life’s Global Equity Fund is a good play for investors who want exposure to a spread of North American and European equities, with a smattering of UK, Japanese and Pacific Basin stocks. Among this fund’s top ten holdings are United Healthcare, JP Morgan Chase, Facebook and Samsung. While down 1.7% over the past year, over three years the fund is up 8.8% annualised.

Best In Class Cautious Options

Risk-wary investors would do well to take a look at Friends First’s portfolio funds, which are best in class in the cautious category. Magnet Cautious, Friend’s First’s actively managed multi-asset option, was the best performing cautious multi-asset fund in 2016, posting a 5.7% return, according to Financial Express.

Compass Cautious, also from Friends First, was up 5.4% last year. Over three years, Compass Cautious’s 5.2% annualised gain is slightly ahead of Magnet’s 4.7% average annual return.

What separates Compass and Magnet is their investment approach. Magnet invests in actively managed funds whose managers try to beat the market. Compass relies on passive fund managers, who only aim to track the performance of an index.

Charging an annual management fee of 0.75%, Compass is the cheaper option, compared with Magnet’s fee of 0.95%. Both have ready-made portfolios status, which gives investors a hassle-free way of investing according to their risk.

+ Compiled by Mark Channing