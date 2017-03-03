Interxion Opens Third Dublin Data Centre

03 Mar 2017 | 11.44 am

Data centre company Interxion has officially opened DUB3, its third data centre in Dublin, providing 2,300 square metres of equipped space in four phases, with a stated investment cost of €28m.

The €28m data centre, located in Grange Castle Business Park, was powered on by Tánaiste and local Fine Gael TD Frances Fitzgerald. The construction phase involved 140 people, and 10 permanent new positions revolve around the new facility. The company said a further 40 permanent positions will follow when the additional phases are complete.

Managing director Tanya Duncan said: “The data centre industry in Ireland continues to thrive and Grange Castle Business Park has become a strategic location for businesses looking to interconnect mission-critical services in Ireland. DUB3 was built in direct response to increased customer demand and new opportunities in the Irish market.

“A number of new technologies have emerged in the past few years that have re-positioned the value of a modern data centre. In the past a data centre was seen as a way to support business. However, business and technology have evolved to the extent that the data centre is the central connection hub for organisations of all sizes. The global connectivity that is now so central to all our lives is reliant on the data centre.

“Since Interxion opened its first data centre in Ireland in 2001 demand for our services has continued to grow and evolve as Ireland’s economy changes. Today’s opening demonstrates Interxion’s commitment to Ireland and is the result of the continued support of the government and IDA Ireland.”

Modular Architecture

DUB3 has been designed with a focus on energy-saving, modular architecture, incorporating cooling, as well as maximum efficiency components. DUB3 will provide access to over 40 carriers and ISPs, as well as INEX, the Irish internet exchange.

The Dutch-based company, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange, provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, with 45 data centres in 11 European countries.

Interxion Ireland, the operating company in Ireland, grew turnover by 9% to €16.8m in 2015. The gross profit was €13.5m, for a gross profit margin of 80%. After operating expense of €7.5m, the company booked an operating profit of €6m – a margin of 36%. Net profit was €5.4m.

Capital investment from inception to the end of 2015 amounted to €33m. The depreciation charge for 2015 was €1.8m and Capex through the year was €3.1m. The net book value of fixed assets at year-end was €19.6m

The new investment programme is being part-funded by Irish taxpayers through undisclosed grant-aid from IDA Ireland.

Photo (l-r): David Ruberg, CEO of Interxion, Frances Fitzgerald, Tanya Duncan, and Donal Travers of IDA Ireland. (Pic: Naoise Culhane)