Interview: Nicola Mortimer, Three

28 Jul 2017 | 09.27 am

Why do people choose one telecom over another? Price, capability and customer service are probably the most important factors, and when the provider excels at all three, they still have to cozy up to their potential customer. The hard sell from the call centre is one approach, but even for that sale to close the customer has to be in the right frame of mind to pay attention.

Making people receptive to Three’s pitch is the job of Nicola Mortimer (pictured), Head of Business Product, Marketing & Operations. She’s responsible for development of Three’s ‘propositions’, spanning mobile and the ICT space and general business to business solutions.

Mortimer didn’t set out with the objective of becoming a sales professional. She studied Maths and Micro Electronics in TCD and was hired for a graduate engineering role at Telecom Eireann. “On the first day of work, I was assigned to a pre-sales role that provided technical consultancy to customers,” she recalls. “I got to marry my technical background with dealing with people, which I liked, and as a result I headed towards sales and marketing.”

Though Mortimer is in a marketing role now, she has done the hard yards and says she’s very aware of what it’s like for sales people in the market place. “The best sales people have focus on targets and measuring how they are doing. Resilience is really important and so is being open to change. Just because you did it one way last year doesn’t mean you should be doing it the same way this year.”

Mortimer’s career took her to BT and then O2, which was subsumed by Three in 2014. Three’s main USP was and is all you can eat data. “It does differentiate us in the market and it allows us to really focus on what our customers are looking for, which is unlimited access anywhere and anytime without having to worry about the cost,” Mortimer explains.

Brand Message

Besides data, Mortimer says that innovation is another core brand message that Three wants to get across. In this regard, the communications strategy majors on case studies. “We feel that customers like to hear what other people are doing and how they are benefiting from technology. Delivering relevant content also adds value to customers and potential customers.”

Recent Three reports include ‘How Irish SMEs invest in Tech’, ‘A guide to Technology for SMEs’ and ‘Where and why are Irish businesses investing in 2017?’. These are made available on the corporate website and Three is also more active than most on LinkedIn.

In Mortimer’s view, being seen as a thought leader in the market helps the brand. “People will start to consider you and be more open to engage with you about what you have to offer. We have focused on trying to understand what do our customers research, and then provide them with insightful information. We think that content can engage at a much earlier stage of the sales funnel. If someone is researching a topic and they come across our content and find it valuable, then they may come and talk to us about it.”