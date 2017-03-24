Interview: Naoise Cosgrove, Crowe Horwath

24 Mar 2017 | 10.33 am

Crowe Horwath celebrated 75 years in business in 2016. Managing Partner Naoise Cosgrove leads the corporate finance and restructuring team and in recent years he has specialised in corporate restructuring

ACTIVITY The recovery in the economy is the principal driver of our improved fee income. As businesses are doing better, it’s giving our clients greater confidence to do things, whether that’s acquiring other businesses or investing in their own expansion. Clients are also looking at issues such as family transition and succession planning, so lots of activity is feeding consultancy and advisory services generally.

For a long period of time there was a dearth of transaction and therefore tax advisory services weren’t as strong. Now, tax planning has come back to the fore. People are very much looking to the future and how they structure their affairs.

FINANCE The main banks are keen on providing funding to businesses, but for many firms their balance sheet position doesn’t allow them to take advantage of that funding. There has been growth in the number of alternative lenders that are lending higher up the risk curve.

One of the things that we have identified as advisors is to be aware of who is in the market place and what kind of funding they are providing, so that we can act as a signpost and direction for clients.

TALENT Crowe Horwath is a large training firm that takes graduates through the training contract. Big firms are taking up a lot of graduates so we have we have be more innovative in our approach. Trying to provide the right environment for qualified professionals to excel is something that we put a lot of focus on.

SECTOR My expectation is that there will be a level of consolidation within the accountancy market, and that is something we would like to be part of and lead. Outside the top 10 firms, you will find that more firms will align as they seek to expand.

I think that the bigger firms that have specialisation were able to ride out the recession a bit better than others, and there is a natural pull towards that. It’s important to be able to respond to different client needs across the spectrum. In terms of talent attraction, scale is important too in order to provide career bandwidth and career progression.