Interview: Mark Kennedy, Mazars

22 Mar 2017 | 11.31 am

Mark Kennedy, Managing Partner at Mazars, leads the financial services practice and is actively involved with clients primarily in banking and insurance. Kennedy is a member of the Tomorrow’s Audit team, responsible for its innovation stream

Activity At Mazars the key driver of activity has been the renewal of confidence and recovery in the Irish economy. This has driven demand for both core accountancy, taxation and audit services, as well as lifting the activity in consulting and financial advisory services. Mazars has seen underlying growth in all sectors, with insolvency and financial advisory services in particular continued to flourish. We have also benefited from business flows where Ireland has become a centre of excellence for the Mazars Group in key sectors like agri-business, certain financial services and technology.

Clients Brexit is top of mind for many of our clients at the moment, and there has been increased demand from our owner managed business clients for contingency planning advice. We are helping our clients to plan for and manage uncertainties such as the volatility of sterling, the implications of Brexit for their cost base, the nature of their funding, the countries they operate in and potential changes required to their infrastructure and distribution models. Our tax and regulatory professionals are also advising businesses considering relocating to Ireland, especially organisations in the financial services sector and private equity firms.

The development of a more protectionist approach to global trade by the US is also clearly a concern and, if sustained, will mean a significant change to the growth trajectory of Irish firms. The good news is that we have time to react and plan. Now is the time to refocus our energies on competitiveness and on developing other incentives to make Ireland an attractive investment location for investors from the US and elsewhere.

Funding Access to funding improved for clients in 2016 although preparation by clients in advance of approaching funders remains very important. In 2016 our Corporate Finance helped clients get funding through pillar banks, alternative lenders, equity funds and through EIIS funding.

Talent Attraction and retention of talent is one of the biggest challenges facing employers in the accountancy sector and tapping the millennial employee resource pool (born between 1980 and 2000) is critical for the sector. Loyalty to employers is not as fundamental to Millennials compared to previous generations, they do not expect a ‘job for life’ and travel is a norm. Retaining this generation is about appealing to their desire for challenging work in a good working environment with the right balance of financial and non-financial rewards.

Millennials are a generation of confident individuals, but an organisation is a mix of different generations that need to work together towards a common goal influenced by strong leadership and effective management. We need to ensure that we understand not only the Millennials but all of the generations within our team.

I think that our profession has struggled with a sense of purpose in recent years. This has been exacerbated by the financial crisis and a view that the professions have not led the way either in preventing or remedying the causes of that crisis. At Mazars we try to create a sense of purpose for our teams by being clear on the importance to society of our professional role and what we bring to clients.

Technology No part of our business is immune from the challenge of new technologies, whether they involve automation, the use of artificial intelligence or the insights from analytics. Mazars is focusing its attention on bringing the benefits of the digital world to our staff and clients, particularly in traditional business areas such as audit and taxation.