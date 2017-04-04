Interview: Jim Stafford, Friel Stafford

04 Apr 2017 | 09.32 am

FRIEL STAFFORD MANAGING PARTNER JIM STAFFORD IS AN EXPERT IN CORPORATE RECOVERY AND INSOLVENCY, WITH A TRACK RECORD OF RESOLVING SHAREHOLDER DISPUTES

Large accountancy firms enjoyed a revenue increase of 15% in 2015/16. What’s driving this rebound in fee income?

As a specialist accountancy practice, our drivers for growth are different to that of other practices. Our drivers for growth have come from a combination of sources, including Brexit, the increased activity of the vulture funds, and more litigation support work.

In 2016 the vulture funds, which have now purchased approximately €200 billion of loans, stepped up their activity. That activity has led to a very substantial increase in negotiated settlements and a high level of re-financings. And Brexit has certainly led to more activity, particularly in the agri-business sector.

On the litigation support side, we are now starting to see more shareholder disputes, largely driven by increased profitability. In the harsher economic times, the shareholders had nothing to fight over.

The increased level of economic activity has also led to more corporate finance activity, with businesses wishing to acquire new business, and some SME owners wishing to sell businesses that they had nursed through the difficult times.

What’s top of mind with your growth-focused clients at the moment, and how are you assisting them?

Our corporate recovery side of the business has been particularly busy dealing with the fallout from the Brexit decision, and in particular the collapse of sterling. We are doing everything from helping clients renegotiate prices on UK contracts to restructuring their Irish operations.

We are helping some clients to acquire operations either just north of the border or on the UK mainland to enable them to have a market presence in the UK if Brexit does happen, and to also help insulate them from adverse foreign currency movements. A definite flipside of the Brexit decision, particularly for Dublin-based practices, is the increased level of enquires from UK companies wishing to use Dublin as a service centre for European business.

Friel Stafford is best known for its insolvency and corporate recovery expertise. What other services does the firm offer?

As corporate recovery specialists we are constantly involved in running and selling all types of businesses. This experience has allowed us to develop strong negotiating skills which transfer into selling businesses and acquiring businesses on the corporate finance side of the practice.

An integral part of insolvency is forensic work and bringing successful court cases, and thus we have built up a strong litigation support practice, which includes the provision of expert witness reports. Our litigation support practice is becoming busier – as property and business values recover, there are more separation/divorce cases and shareholder disputes.

We have teams that do the full range of corporate finance activities, ranging from raising finance, applying for grants, mergers and acquisitions, due diligence, selling businesses and company valuations. A particular growth area has been the area of debt re-financing.