Integrated Energy Sector Needs Protection

27 Apr 2017 | 09.16 am

The environmental committee of the British Irish Chamber of Commerce has published a paper setting out its views on what should happen in the UK-Irish energy sector following Brexit.

The policy paper, ‘High Level Principles for the British Irish Energy Sector Post Brexit’, proposes that after the UK-EU negotiations are over, the sector should be in a position to maintain and deliver a secure, increasingly decarbonised and affordable flow of energy to consumers.

The paper highlights the degree of integration in the sector between Ireland, Northern Ireland and Britain. Ireland imports 90% of its oil products and 93% of its gas from the UK, and since 2007 the island of Ireland has operated as a single electricity market (SEM).

The island of Ireland is connected to Britain through two electricity interconnectors and three gas interconnectors; planning permission has been granted for the much-anticipated North-South interconnector, which will improve the connectivity of the electricity grids in the Republic and Northern Ireland.

The BICC view is that any curtailment of the current arrangements between the UK and Ireland following Brexit will have a negative impact on consumers in Ireland, north and south, and will also jeopardising the energy security of the island.

Committee chair Mark Varian said: “No other country has the same reliance on a neighbour that Ireland has on the UK’s energy sector. This level of integration improves our security of supply and reduces energy prices. Therefore, it is of utmost strategic importance to Ireland, both north and south, that the outcome of the Brexit negotiations takes into account the inter-linkage of the two energy markets.

“Any outcome that jeopardises the current arrangements will have a severe impact on the Irish economy. It is therefore imperative that the needs of the Irish energy sector get the attention from policy makers in Ireland and Europe that it deserves and needs.”

Following on this, the paper proposes that several ‘high level’ principles be followed in dealing with the issue:

Maintain the single all-island price zone and delivery of the integrated single electricity market

Continue to develop future interconnectors with Britain, and with mainland Europe through France

Avoid any divergence in future regulations.

Companies represented on the Energy and Environmental Committee include Bord Gáis, Brookfield Renewables, Coillte, EirGrid, Ervia, ESB, Eversheds Sutherland, Indaver, KPMG, Lightsource, McCann FitzGerald, Oriel Windfarm, RSM and SSE Airtricity.