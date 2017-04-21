Insurer Carole Nash Takes On 6,000 Bikers

21 Apr 2017 | 03.54 pm

Manchester-based specialist insurer Carole Nash has acquired the motorcycle insurance business in Ireland operated by Cornmarket Insurance Services, in a deal which will mean that Carole Nash will manage the motorcycle renewal rights from its Dublin office.

The deal is effective from 1 July 2017 and will result in Carole Nash adding approximately 6,000 motorcycle insurance policies in Ireland.

Cornmarket managing director Sam Geddis said: “To ensure that the insurance needs of our motorcycle customers in the Republic of Ireland continue to be met, Cornmarket Insurance Services has searched the market for a partner who can provide specialist biking expertise with a great benefits package and at a comparable price.

“On this basis, Cornmarket Insurance Services has selected Carole Nash, one of the country’s most experienced motorcycle insurance brokers, to provide customers with a new quote at next renewal date.

“Carole Nash has been a proud supporter of Ireland’s flourishing motorbike community since 1999, and invested so much into it — from their sponsorship of World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea, all the way to rescuing a number of Irish road race events from cancellation. They understand bikers meticulously and we’re certain our policyholders will be thrilled to be riding alongside them.”

Carole Nash chief executive David Newman added: “We are very pleased to be inheriting a well-run book of business from an insurance provider that we have respected for a number of years. We welcome Cornmarket customers into the Carole Nash family and look forward to providing them with the exceptional service and great value insurance that our policyholders are naturally accustomed to.”

Carole Nash employs nearly 500 staff in Britain and Ireland and provides insurance for over 300,000 classic, vintage, modern, custom and off road motorcycles — about 25% of all licensed machines. Apart from motorbikes, the company specialises in classic and performance cars, and also covers modern cars, vans, and military vehicles, as well as travel and home insurance.