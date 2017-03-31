Insolvencies Down 13% In First Quarter

31 Mar 2017 | 11.18 am

Company insolvencies in the first quarter of 2017 were down 13% year-on-year, with Creditors’ Voluntary Liquidations falling by a third, according to Deloitte.

Deloitte counted 219 insolvencies in Q1. CVLs fell from 173 to 114 but receiverships rose from 64 to 86. Examinerships also rose, from two to 12, and seven court-appointed liquidators were appointed compared to 12 the previous year.

Deloitte restructuring partner David Van Dessel commented: “Early action by business owners remains imperative for successful restructuring. I would urge company directors to seek assistance in addressing their financial difficulties before it’s too late to save the company.

“For smaller SMEs there are still options to explore this type of restructuring through use of the ‘super-lite examinership’ S450 schemes of arrangement. This is a cheaper option with less court involvement, that affords struggling companies a real chance at survival.”

He added that in future a newly proposed EU directive would streamline the restructuring process across Europe and increase the opportunities for businesses in difficulty to restructure at an early stage to prevent business failure.

Deloitte’s sectoral analysis shows that the service sector recorded most corporate insolvencies in Q1 2017, 35% of the total. Construction firms accounted for 16% of insolvencies, retail 13% and hospitality 12%.