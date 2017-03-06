Innovation Awards Invite Entries

06 Mar 2017 | 08.33 am

The Innovation Awards, which are open to companies in any sector, are seeking entries ahead of the April 20 deadline.

There are seven categories covering agri-food; energy and environment; fintech; IT and telecommunications; life science and healthcare; manufacturing; and new frontiers. Entry is free.

Irish Times Innovations editor Mike McAleer said: “Innovation plays a key role in rejuvenating our economic and social landscape. While unexpected election and referendum outcomes in the USA and UK have led to heightened degrees of economic and political uncertainty, the role of innovation remains undiminished.

“In the midst of this uncertainty it is more important than ever to recognise and reward the contributions that the champions of innovation make, whether as individuals or organisations. We would strongly encourage all companies to avail of this opportunity to showcase their innovation and benefit from the exposure and recognition that comes with participation in this high profile event.”

The closing date for entries is April 20. Three finalists will be selected in each category and these will be announced in late May. They will be invited to present their innovations to a judging panel, and winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Dublin in October.

Previous winners include Arralis, which won the overall prize for its development of a radar and communications system for commercial use, Panelduct, which developed a flat pack ventilation system, and Sigmoid Pharma for its oral drug delivery systems.