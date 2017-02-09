Initiative To Bring Women Back Into ICT

09 Feb 2017 | 01.19 pm

Several tech companies in Ireland have rallied together to support a new skills initiative aimed at women who have taken a break from the sector and who wish to return. The hope is that by bringing women back into ICT careers the current gender imbalance can be somewhat rectified.

Called ‘Women ReBOOT’, the programme emerged from Software Skillnet, part of Technology Ireland (the new name for the Irish Software Association). Around 20 tech companies, such as Accenture, SAP, S3 Group, Openet, Version 1 and Storyful, are supporting the initiative.

Industry experts will offer coaching and professional guidance to women on the programme in a bid to rebuild confidence and support flexible access to work placements with partner companies. The programme will also include monthly seminars and access to customised learning paths in a flexible online learning platform.

The four-month programme starts on February 27 and the closing date for applications is February 24. The Software Skillnet is the national learning and skills network of Ibec group the Irish Software Association; Skillnets is a government-funded training agency that arranges supports for training networks nationwide.

Maire Hunt, network director of the Software Skillnet, said: “Highly talented women can lose belief in their potential and ability if they are out of the sector for a few years.

“Building confidence in their potential though technology upskilling, individual coaching and offering a look inside the sector through engagement with our sponsor companies is crucial.”

Paul Sweetman, director of ICT Ireland and the ISA, said: “Addressing the gender balance in technology companies and ensuring that we retain and re-engage women in the sector is an important priority for the Irish tech sector. The Women ReBOOT programme will build a bridge between highly-skilled women and technology employers.”

An information evening on the ReBOOT programme will take place at 6pm on Thursday, February 16, at the Wood Quay Venue, Amphitheatre, Dublin 2.

Photo: Riceal McDermott (left), Version 1; Catherine Hamilton, Storyful; and Maire Hunt (right) Software Skillnet