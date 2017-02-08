Ingenuity Accelerator For Mature Business Owners

08 Feb 2017 | 12.52 pm

An accelerator programme targeting business owners aged 50 and over is on the hunt for applicants. The programme is called ‘Ingenuity’ and is run by the Ireland Smart Ageing Exchange (ISAX) and DCU Ryan Academy, with Bank of Ireland on board as sponsors. It is aimed at mature business owners who are looking to scale up their companies.

Ingenuity runs on one day a week and is spread over nine weeks. ISAX said that it is designed to specifically address the challenges facing business owners and includes workshops, bespoke mentoring and networking opportunities.

Entrepreneurs with fewer than 10 employees are being invited to take part in the Ingenuity accelerator programme. It will run from March 24 to May 26 in DCU Ryan Academy and costs €499.

Commenting, Anne Connolly, chief executive of ISAX, said: “It’s a myth that scaling your own business is only for young people. Recent research undertaken by future-focused market research company Amárach revealed that more than one in five over-50s had some experience of setting up their own business and 17% of those with experience set up their business when aged over 50.”

The Ingenuity accelerator programme includes modules on funding sources and succession planning, and well as providing concepts and strategies on sustaining growth. Participants will also have an opportunity to pitch to an audience of potential investors.

Niamh Collins, COO of DCU Ryan Academy, said: “There is a perception that entrepreneurship is a young person’s game but the reality couldn’t be further from it. We support an increasing number of mature entrepreneurs who are key players in Ireland’s business world.”

The Ingenuity accelerator will take on 20 applicants and the deadline for entries is February 20.

ISAX was founded in March 2015. It is an independent network of government bodies, industry and academic institutions, assembled to fast-track and develop products for the 50-plus market.

As well as various business development initiatives, ISAX has a smart ageing community that it taps for consumer insights and an anonymised data exchange service it runs for its members. Members primarily fund the organisation through €15,000 joining fees, while the government provides some funding too.

Photo: Anne Connolly, ISAX; David Merriman (left), Bank of Ireland; and Peter Dunne, co-founder of Carbon Conversion Technology Ltd (Pic: Naoise Culhane)