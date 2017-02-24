Indian Takeaway At Greenhills Filling Station

24 Feb 2017 | 11.53 am

Maxol is adding an Indian takeaway service Tadka House to its new filling station on the Greenhills Road in Dublin 12.

Tadka House, established in 2014, has restaurants in Greenhills, Rathmines and Navan. Its menu offerings have been highly praised as among the best Indian food available in Dublin.

The Greenhills filling station was formerly operated by Esso and was acquired by Maxol in 2016, along with Esso filling stations in Kill, Co. Kildare and at the junction of the Naas Road and the Long Mile Road in Walkinstown.

Food franchises Chopped and Insomnia are being installed at the Long Mile Road station, while O’Brien’s and Abrakebabra provide the food offering in Kill.

Tadka House is Maxol’s first ever Indian cuisine concept. Maxol CEO Brian Donaldson commented: “This is our second Chopped we are introducing to the Maxol network following its success in our flagship site at M3 Mulhuddart, and we’re thrilled to be bringing Tadka House to Greenhills Road.

“These three service stations allow Maxol to serve a great many new customers in Ireland’s most densely populated region. We look forward to working with our independent licensees, Thomas Ennis, Jason & Rachel McMullan and Arun Kumar and Raj Chandi in delivering our innovative approach to forecourt convenience retailing in their local communities.”

Maxol has been investing and expanding in recent years and currently has a network of 234 service stations, of which 115 are company owned. Its own food brand, Moreish – Fresh Food at Maxol, was launched in 2014 and is currently in 31 Maxol service stations.

Photo: Brian Donaldson (left) with Raj Chandi and Arun Kumar (right)