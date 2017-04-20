Indian Booze Baron Fights Extradition

20 Apr 2017 | 01.16 pm

Indian booze baron Vijay Mallya has been arrested in London, months after being accused of fraud and money laundering by Indian authorities.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed Mallya (pictured) was arrested on an extradition warrant after he surrendered himself at a police station. He later appeared before a judge who opened an extradition hearing on the request from India.

Mallya took over the chairmanship of his father’s Kingfisher beer company, United Breweries, in 1983, and eventually bought stakes in his own F1 team and cricket franchise. But his desire to diversify and grow brought his fortunes to a low ebb.

Hoping to profit from the low-cost airline model and expand his wealth, Mallya founded Kingfisher Airlines. He planned to expand internationally and shift from an all-economy-class model to add a luxurious business class. At the Paris Air Show in 2007, he placed a $7 billion order for 50 Airbus planes.

But Kingfisher Airlines struggled in a competitive domestic market. Over time, it was left with a fleet of ageing, inefficient planes. By 2012, after persuading lenders to restructure its debt, it ceased operations due to high fuel prices and the global slowdown. When it failed, Mallya was on the hook for an estimated $1.3 billion in unpaid loans.

Creditors last year asked India’s Supreme Court to ensure Mallya remained in the country. But he had already left India, leading to a media frenzy over the case. India cancelled his passport after a court in Mumbai issued a warrant for his arrest.

At its peak, United Breweries was a 90 billion rupee business, but 17 banks are now pursuing Mallya and others for 94 billion rupees owed by Kingfisher, and have targeted their assets.

On Tuesday, Mallya was granted bail by Westminster Magistrates Court, which also forbade the businessman from leaving or attempting to leave the UK and confined him to his property in Hertfordshire. His Indian passport, revoked after he left for London, will be with Scotland Yard.

The controversial businessman is also required to keep his mobile phone switched on, fully charged, and on his person 24 hours a day. According to Mallya’s counsel in Mumbai, Amit Desai, the proceedings may last six months to a year before the UK court decides whether to send the flamboyant tycoon back to India.

The tycoon twice was elected to the Indian parliament’s upper house, the second time in 2010 with the support of current prime minister Narendra Modi‘s right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party. That association does not seem to afford him any protection in the present case.

Mallya was a swashbuckling figure who seemed to crystallise the heights and excesses of the decades of growth that followed India’s deregulation in the early 1990s. But now he is a target of the authorities, partly because his public displays of wealth came even as his company fell behind on salary payments to staff, but mostly because the banks don’t like being left with a $1.3 billion hole following the collapse of his airline.

He was an enthusiast for the party scene, and threw a spectacular birthday party a decade ago with Lionel Richie as the headline act. Guests at his 60th birthday party in his villa in Goa included singer Enrique Iglesias, top Indian businessmen and Bollywood stars.

“I work hard, and I play hard,” Mallya once said. Now it looks as if he will have to fight hard, too.