Independent Issues Profit Warning

19 Jul 2017 | 04.44 pm

Independent News & Media has warned shareholders of a material reduction in its expectation for full year pre-tax profit to below market consensus.

The company is blaming challenges in the media industry, including declines in circulation, readership and advertising revenues, ongoing uncertainty arising from Brexit, lower than expected growth in digital revenues and increased costs arising from legacy libel awards and the Independent Review.

“These challenges, experienced in H1 17 are expected to continue into H2 17 and to impact on the outturn for FY17,” the company stated.

Print Publishing Profitability

INM says that a key issue facing the newspaper sector in Ireland is the sustained decline in circulation and readership, resulting in reduced sales and a decrease in advertising revenues. In addition, continued uncertainty over Brexit is expected to result in a publishing advertising revenue decrease of c.12% year on year. For 2017, INM is expecting advertising revenue to decline by c7%, with a similar decline in circulation revenue.

According to INM: “Cost saving plans are in place to partially mitigate revenue declines, with the ex-Newspread cost base reduced by c€10m year on year. Newspread, the group distribution business continues to experience profit growth as it diversifies from low margin newspaper deliveries to higher margin non-news items. INM intends to continue to diversify and grow profits in Newspread.”

Libel & Legal Costs

CEO Robert Pitt said the significance of a long tail of legacy libel cases and the unpredictability of the level of recent awards has materially impacted current year performance and management are reviewing the provisioning of outstanding cases to adequately protect against any risk.

Pitt added that profitability has also been directly impacted by costs associated with the Independent Review and meeting the requirements of the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement and ongoing costs of the group’s cyber security and GDPR projects.

Digital Revenue

INM has also cautioned investors that whilst digital revenues are forecast to grow, the growth will be at a much lower rate than previously envisaged. “Growth will primarily come from programmatic advertising and INM’s classified businesses as digital advertising yield continues to be impacted by growth in mobile traffic and the move away from the direct transactional selling of advertising,” the company says.

“In order to protect against the longer term impact of this trend, INM has already brought to market FarmIreland (now Ireland’s most trafficked farming vertical). It has also applied to the CCPC to gain approval for setting up Offscript Studio, a joint venture with ShinAwil. The rolling out of a programme of commercial events continues with the launch of Your Business Live, Players Expo and others.”

INM has also signalled that while certain matters pertaining to the Independent Review and the ODCE are ongoing, strategic M&A activity is curtailed, and the group is instead concentrating on new initiatives which add to its existing lines of business.

Pitt concluded: “The ongoing challenging trading conditions across all media and the accelerating move to digital, particularly mobile, will weaken the overall results for 2017. The ongoing uncertainty from Brexit, legal costs and the impact of a very punitive defamation regime mean that it is prudent to adjust full year expectations. The group remains operationally robust and cash generative. Its brands remain relevant, trusted and attractive to both readers and advertisers.”

Photo: Robert Pitt (left) with INM chairman Leslie Buckley. (Pix: RollingNews.ie)