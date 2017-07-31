Independent Blasts Media Merger Regulation

31 Jul 2017 | 12.32 pm

Independent News & Media plc (INM) has strongly criticised the regulatory interventions surrounding the company’s proposed acquisition of provincial newspaper publisher Celtic Media Newspapers. The deal foundered after nine months of regulator meddling and then expert advice being ignored.

INM STATEMENT

The regulatory process around the proposed acquisition raises a number of concerns that require attention at policy level. While the media merger process is in place for the important reason of ensuring balance in media plurality in Ireland, it fails to take into consideration the current highly challenged nature of the sector, particularly in news publishing.

The commercial and strategic logic of INM acquiring the regional publisher CMNL made perfect sense. There was virtually no geographic overlap and the CMNL titles would benefit from access to the financial and operational resources of a wider group. There would be no impact on the editorial integrity of the titles arising from the acquisition and jobs made more secure.

The transaction was agreed on 2nd September 2016 and was approved by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) on 10th November 2016. On 10th January 2017 the Department of Communications, Climate Action & Environment then referred the transaction to a Phase 2 examination by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI), implying a further timetable impact of approximately six months. The BAI element included time afforded to an external advisory panel and a Joint Oireachtas Committee hearing.

INM cooperated fully with the CCPC, the Department and the BAI throughout the process.

Unhelpful Conditions

The final conditions recommended by the BAI were unhelpful in terms of the overall viability of the transaction. This was despite the Communications Chambers report, commissioned by the BAI as part of the process, concluding: “…that the acquisition does not pose a threat to the plurality of media, and should therefore be allowed. We do not consider it would be necessary to impose conditions on the parties before permitting the acquisition.”.

On 2nd June, nine months to the day since the transaction was announced, IMM and Celtic Media announced that they had decided to move forward on a separate footing and the transaction was terminated, with both parties having incurred very material costs. INM firmly believes that a significant opportunity for both the company and CNML has been lost.

Facing the combined challenge of declining circulation and advertising, and consumption via social media platforms – it is essential that newspaper consolidation takes place, be that on a regional, national or global basis. The alternative is that these rates of decline will accelerate resulting in the closure of newspaper titles, the loss of managerial, editorial and production jobs, and ultimately the loss of diversity of voice.

INM believes that media plurality needs to be maintained and when compared with many other markets, the balance of media ownership in Ireland is diverse, with a number of publishers and broadcasters competing in the market. By the nature of markets, some participants are larger than others.

Foreign Bias

Current regulation plays into the hands of foreign media interests, who may have large interests in other markets and a limited presence in this market. The Irish market, like others, is also faced with competition from digital news sources such as Google and Facebook, who operate with freedom outside of regulatory constraints.

A real debate at policy level is urgently required on media in Ireland, including on the balance between media ownership and the consolidation necessary to protect the sector into the future and the great heritage and legacy that lies in Irish newspapers. A fit-for-purpose regulatory process is also essential as the current system takes far too much time, is very costly and may ultimately deter further media merger transactions.

Photo: INM chief executive Robert Pitt (left) and chairman Leslie Buckley. (Pic: RollingNews.ie)