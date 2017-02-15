Indeed Planning 500 Hires In Dublin

15 Feb 2017 | 09.47 am

Indeed, the world’s largest job site, has announced expansion plans for its Dublin-based headquarters for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and says it will recruit an additional 500 employees over the next two years.

The company has already started recruiting for sales, client services, HR, business development, marketing, finance, strategy and operations roles. The expansion is being part-funded by taxpayers through undisclosed financial assistance from IDA Ireland

Indeed has sites in more than 60 countries and 28 languages. Unlike most job sites which only show paid listings, Indeed brings together job listings from employer career sites, staffing agencies, job boards, and career pages.

The company says that every month over 200 million jobseekers visit Indeed to find and apply for jobs. Jobseekers can create job alerts which notify them as soon as new jobs are posted meeting their criteria.

The company has been active in Dublin since March 2012 and is promising new hires the following perks:

Open ‘Paid Time Off’ (holiday can be taken throughout the year, without a cap).

Catered meals, ‘endless snacks and drink options’ and weekly happy hours.

Wellness programmes, fitness classes and family fun days.

Office leisure including ping pong and pool tables .

Healthcare plans for employees and families.

Chris Hyams, President of Indeed, said: “Having our EMEA hub in Dublin is the natural choice given the large pool of high-skilled talent both locally and from the rest of Europe. We now have 530 employees, representing 19 nationalities in our Dublin office. We look forward to growing our presence here in Dublin and continuing to work every day to help even more people get jobs all over the world.”

Taoiseach Enda Kenny (pictured) commented: “Ireland will remain a central and committed member of the EU and the Single Market, and growing dynamic companies like Indeed can rest assured we will work continually to promote the opportunities of the European Single Market.”

Pix: Jason Clarke