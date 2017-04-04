Incognito Art Sale For Jack And Jill

04 Apr 2017 | 02.12 pm

The Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation is to sell off 1,500 art pieces donated by artists countrywide and abroad, at just €50 each in a bid to raise €75,000 for the charity.

The art sale is called Incognito and is being handled by the Solomon Gallery in Dublin, and the miniature pieces will be on sale on a first come first served basis, starting from 21 April and concluding on 25 April. The collection of miniature paintings can be viewed online.

The sale offers purchasers a chance to secure a valuable piece of art, possibly worth thousands, from one of the 50 well-known artists involved. However, that possibility would be a bonus if it panned out, as buyers will not know the identity of ‘their’ artist until after they buy and after the sale concludes.

Hence the Incognito title, as the artist’s identity is secret until then. The artists involved include Peter Curling, David Crone, Olivia Golden, Leah Hewson, Brian Lalor, Alice Maher, Barry McCall, Abigail O’Brien, Eilis O’Connell, Mick O’Dea, Patrick O’Reilly, Geraldine O’Reilly, Jim Savage, Gwen Wilkinson, Mo Kelly and Martin Gale.

The €75,000 target is destined to help fund home nursing care for the 300 children under Jack & Jill’s wing today, who are children with severe development delay as a result of brain damage. The foundation says these children do better at home, where they are well cared for by their parents, with support from Jack & Jill nurses.

The campaign, sponsored by property advisor Knight Frank, builds on the success of Jack & Jill’s previous public art projects, including painted sculptures of hares, pigs, eggs and cows. The charity decided to switch from a 3D to a 2D approach this year, with these miniature pieces of art done on a small card, the size of a postcard, with the artist’s name on the back, making them affordable to everyone.

Jack & Jill CEO Hugo Jellett said: “Incognito is another example of people reaching out to help others and our home nursing care service, which is delivered in every community in Ireland, is based around the principle of community helping community, providing a gift of time to families to give them a break from the 24-hour job of caring for their child.

“We have been quite overwhelmed by the number of artists donating their talent, their time and their gift to Jack & Jill. We’ll work very hard now to promote the exhibition, and expect people will be queuing outside the Solomon Gallery to purchase their favourite piece.”

Photos: Artist and DJ Mo Kelly at the Solomon Gallery. (Pix: Chris Bellew/ Fennell Photography)