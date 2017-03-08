Iconic Pop Art On Show At Gormley’s

08 Mar 2017 | 04.42 pm

Dublin art gallery Gormley’s Fine Art is staging an exhibition of iconic Pop Art, Street Art, Neo Pop, Young British Artists and Urban Art. The show runs until March 22.

The exhibition explores how contemporary art has developed from the 1950s to the present day, featuring works by Andy Warhol, Banksy, Damien Hirst, Keith Haring, Jeff Koons, Robert Indiana, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Bambi.

The Contemporary Editions exhibition features limited edition, original screen prints – works which are rarely available to view in Ireland. The show marks a new departure for Gormley’s and will act as a launchpad for a wider programme of events showcasing the work of international artists. Gallery owner Oliver Gormley said that works by Warhol, Hirst, Banksy, Haring and Koons will be incorporated into the regular gallery programme.

Founded in 1990, Gormley’s has galleries in Dublin and Belfast, representing a number of established and emerging Irish artists. In addition to its gallery exhibition programmes, Gormley’s exhibits in London and at various international and national art fairs.

Entry is free and all work is available to purchase, with prices ranging from €2,000 to €190,000.

Photo: Oliver Gormley (left) with Louis Walsh and Gerard Gormley. (Pic: Andres Poveda)