Iceland To Open Nine New Stores

10 Apr 2017 | 04.27 pm

Food retailer Iceland is to invest €12m in nine new stores in Ireland this year, creating 270 jobs in the process.

The nine new stores will be located in Tallaght, Galway, Cork (Douglas, Fermoy, Ballincollig) Letterkenny, Limerick, Shannon, and Gorey. The Tallaght store opened today, occupying 15,000 sq ft and employing 35 people.

The company said that the Tallaght store “sets the tone for the future of Iceland in Ireland, with a focus on a new state of the art design and revamped food-to-go proposition, which includes an in-store bakery and a Lavazza coffee station”.

The Galway store will be next to open on May 9 and will be the largest Iceland store in Ireland to date, spanning 16,000 sq ft. It will also be the first in the west of Ireland and will be located near the NCT Centre in Galway, also with an in-store bakery and coffee station.

Managing director Ron Metcalfe said: “We have been back in Ireland for four years now and have been committed to expansion from day one. This new investment sees 2017 as our biggest year yet, with nine new stores opening. We’re looking forward to bringing great value and a brand customers can trust to Tallaght, Galway, and across the country this year, as well as welcoming new team members to the Iceland family. And as always, we’re looking forward to expanding and delivering the ‘Power of Frozen’ to more Irish customers than ever before.”

Iceland has 13 stores in the Republic, in Ballyfermot, Carlow, Coolock, Finglas, Longford, Midleton, Tralee, Talbot Street, Navan Road, Northside Shopping Centre, Clonmel and Waterford and Tallaght.

Photo: Eddie O’Sullivan, store manager of Iceland Talbot Street. (Pic: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland)