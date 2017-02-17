17 Feb 2017 | 11.30 pm
Ican Named Best Agency At Digital Media Awards
One for everyone in the audience
Ican has been were named Agency of the Year at the 2017 Accenture Digital Media Awards. The company also won awards for Best Technology Innovation and Best Collaborative campaign for their work around TG4’s 20th birthday, which featured the character ‘Cáitlin Eile’.
Vicky Godolphin, Head of Digital at Accenture Ireland, commented: “The standard of this year’s entries was exceptional and demonstrates the amazing contributions of everyone involved and their ability to excite, provoke, create and reimagine.”
DMA AWARD WINNERS 2017
- Best Agency – ican
- Best App/Mobile – KBC Bank Ireland
- Best Brand – Thérapie Clinic
- Best Collaborative Campaign – ican & TG4
- Best Conversion Strategy – ZOO. Digital
- Best Creative – DDFH&B, Starcom &The National Lottery
- Best in Data & Analytics – Vizeum
- Best in Financial Services – Irish Life Corporate Business
- Best in Public Service – BigO
- Best Integrated Digital Campaign – Carat
- Best Integrated Media Campaign – Chemistry
- Best in Retail & Consumer Goods – OMD
- Best in Travel & Tourism – Target McConnells
- Best in Utilities – eir
- Best Native Content – The Irish Times
- Best Newcomer – Amnet Ireland
- Best Search Campaign – Wolfgang Digital
- Best Social Media – Wolfgang Digital
- Best Strategy – Carat
- Best Technology Innovation – ican
- Best Use of Video – Maximum Media
- Best Website – Fathom & Engage
- Digital Student of the Year – Shane Downey