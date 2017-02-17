Ican Named Best Agency At Digital Media Awards

17 Feb 2017 | 11.30 pm

Ican has been were named Agency of the Year at the 2017 Accenture Digital Media Awards. The company also won awards for Best Technology Innovation and Best Collaborative campaign for their work around TG4’s 20th birthday, which featured the character ‘Cáitlin Eile’.

Vicky Godolphin, Head of Digital at Accenture Ireland, commented: “The standard of this year’s entries was exceptional and demonstrates the amazing contributions of everyone involved and their ability to excite, provoke, create and reimagine.”

DMA AWARD WINNERS 2017