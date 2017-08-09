Ibec Upbeat About Growth Prospects

09 Aug 2017 | 12.22 pm

Big business lobby group Ibec says that the Irish economy will grow strongly for the remainder of 2017, with employment expanding rapidly, but that Brexit will pose challenges to exporting sectors, hitting regional economies and employment hardest.

The organisation’s Quarterly Economic Outlook forecasts growth of 4.2% for 2017, and 3.2% in 2018, and says that a strong labour market will underpin buoyancy in the domestic economy.

Head of tax and fiscal policy Gerard Brady (pictured) said: “The Irish economy is now in a strong position, with forecasts showing the pace of employment growth will run above 3% this year for the first time since 2007. All indicators suggest that the labour market is now tightening rapidly and weathering any Brexit uncertainty well. We expect unemployment will be below 6% by the end of the year.”

Key points from the Ibec quarterly assessment include:

Employment: Will grow by 3% in 2017 creating almost 60,000 jobs.

Domestic economy: Continued improvements in the labour market should see consumer spending rise by 2.8%. Investment is forecast to grow by 8.4% as the construction sector continues to recover from a low base.

Inflation: Expected to be weak this year at 0.5%, due to weak sterling and continued strong price competition in retail.

Exports: Export growth slowed last year and, despite some respite in the first six months of 2017, this is expected to intensify.

Growth: Ibec forecasts GDP growth of 4.2% this year and 3.2% in 2018, driven by a strong domestic economy.

Brady went on to say that Brexit will hurt both indigenous exporters and rural regions disproportionately, and that Budget 2018 must include measures to protect these sectors.

“Our analysis shows that around 243,000 workers, or 13.2% of the employed population, work in the most Brexit-exposed sectors such as agri-food and beverages, tourism, transport and traditional manufacturing. The counties with the highest exposure to a ‘hard Brexit’ are Cavan (28%), Monaghan (27%), Kerry (22%) and Longford (21%), with over one in five workers in each of those counties employed in exposed sectors. The least exposed counties include Cork and Galway cities along with the four Dublin local authorities and their surrounding counties.”

Buoyant Investment

According to Ibec, growth in consumer spending is slowing, from 3.3% in 2016 to its predicted 2.8% this year and 2.6% next, with a similar pattern for exports and imports. Investment, though, is expected to rise by 8.4% this year and by more, 8.8%, next year.

The review is also positive about public finances: “The most recent government accounts show that we are no longer borrowing to pay for day-to-day items. In 2016 the country took in €3.1 billion in taxation greater than it spent on current items. Excluding capital spending, the government will take in over €36 billion more than it spends between 2016 and 2021.

Ibec also expects price inflation to stay low: “Over recent years forecasters have continually expected a pickup in inflation as the economy recovered and unemployment fell. In most cases the expected increases have failed to materialise.

“Forecasts in October of each of the years between 2013 and 2015 overestimated inflation for the year ahead by over 1.2 percentage points. As we have pointed out in previous publications, this has been driven by ongoing structural change in the retail and consumer goods sector of the economy. This structural shift shows no sign of halting its downward pressure on goods prices.

“As a result, the average price of a basket of food is now at the same level as 2001; furnishing and household equipment is as cheap as in 1988, communications prices are a low as in 1983, and clothing is only as costly as it was in 1977. These factors, as well as cheaper imports from the UK and subdued oil prices, will play a role in continued moderate price increases in the Irish economy. We expect inflation to run at 0.5% in 2017 and around 0.9% in 2018.”