IAPI Names Its 2017 Doyennes

20 Mar 2017 | 04.40 pm

Katie Jones of TBWA\Dublin was named winner of the Rising Star award at the Institute of Advertising Practitioners’ Doyenne Awards, while Charlotte Barker (pictured), client services director at Dynamo, picked up the overall 2017 Doyenne Award award ‘for her exemplary leadership skills’.

The Doyenne Awards highlight the contribution women make to the advertising business, reinforcing the drive for equality, fairness and recognition in the sector. The judges felt that Barker deserved the win for steering the Dynamo agency through the financial crisis.

The initiative runs as part of the many international events celebrating International Women’s Day and puts the spotlight on gender imbalance in an industry where only 18% of women from IAPI member agencies are at senior management level, even though overall employment in the industry is a 50/50 gender split.

The awards ceremony was attended by Karen Blackett OBE, chairwoman of MediaCom, the UK’s largest media agency. Blackett was the first business woman to top the Powerlist 100 in 2015, an annual compilation of Britain’s top 100 influential black people.

In her speech, Blackett remarked: “The Doyenne Awards is a fantastic spotlight for championing women in business, but it also highlights the gender imbalance that exists in positions of power on a global scale. I genuinely believe that women and equality isn’t a women’s issue. It’s a social issue, which requires everybody to get involved and change it.”

Katie Jones is the lead strategic planner for the HSE and Department of Justice accounts at TBWA\Dublin, is involved in various organisations supporting gender diversity and equality in Ireland, and lectures in both DIT and ITT. Her specialities are primary research strategies and analysis of behavioural trends.