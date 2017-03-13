Hygeia Takes Innovation Gold At Hardware Show

13 Mar 2017 | 05.15 pm

Galway company Hygeia has taken first prize at the Hardware Show’s Innovation Awards for its lawn fertiliser product, GreenForce Lawn Gold, on account of its progressive technology and significant commercial potential.

Hygeia Garden Care, based in Oranmore, was awarded top honours in the Best Garden Product category at the show, for the product which treats moss while feeding the lawn with a slow-release technology, and requires no subsequent raking of the treated moss.

The Innovation Awards 2017 were judged by industry experts and buyers, led by one of the original members of Dragons’ Den, Bobby Kerr, who was joined by Peter O’Donovan, retail purchasing manager at Glanbia; Denis Cronin, head retail buyer with Dairygold; Paddy Kingham, managing director of Daly Bros N/E Ltd; and Gary Craven, regional manager, Murdock Builders Merchants.

Annemarie Harte, CEO of Hardware Association Ireland, said: “A key and defining objective of The Hardware Show is to showcase new product innovation to hardware and DIY retailers and builders merchants, and Hygeia really stood out in the Garden Category for their fantastic new product. We’re sure that their Greenforce Lawn Gold will be a huge success in the market, both in Ireland and internationally, and we wish the team continued success.”

Hygeia marketing manager Elisha Daniёls (pictured) said: “Award-winning innovation like this is the result of years of hard work and passionate dedication from a team of many, not just a few. We’re thrilled to win an Innovation Award from Hardware Association Ireland for our Greenforce Lawn Gold product.

“Innovation, quality and excellence are the core attributes that we work to at Hygeia, so it’s always extra special to gain the recognition of our industry peers and I’d like to say a big thank you to all our team in Galway and our customers who have shown great belief and loyalty to us — it’s great to see it paying off.”

Hygeia Group manufactures and markets a range of agricultural, veterinary, and gardening products for the Irish and UK markets. The company was founded in 1939 by Dr Donny Coyle, whose mission was to create quality agrochemicals and home garden products at the right price for the Irish market. Over 75 years later, the company continues to grow in Ireland. Its UK subsidiary, Agrichem, specialises in seed treatments for the agricultural sector.