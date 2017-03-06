Hundreds of Jobs Promised At Adare Manor

06 Mar 2017 | 11.22 am

Adare Manor, the Co Limerick resort which has been undergoing refurbishment and construction works for the past 12 months, is to employ 300 more people once the works are complete, bringing the total workforce to more than 350.

Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort, formerly the seat of the Earl of Dunraven, includes a 840-acre estate and operates as a five-star hotel, featuring the Adare Golf Club, Lavender Cottage, Townhouses and Villas on the rest of the resort. It was voted ‘Ireland’s Leading Hotel’ at the World Travel Awards in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015.

At present there are 670 construction employees working on the restoration, refurbishment, expansion and golf course re-design. The resort is seeking staff for a wide range of positions, ranging from from senior leadership team members, front office management, food and beverage management, spa therapists, culinary team members, and operational team members, including receptionists, waiting staff, bartenders, and banqueting personnel.

Senior staff are wanted immediately, with recruitment of the main body of operational team members starting in May with a view to team members starting work from the beginning of July. Applications for all positions are now open.

CEO Colm Hannon said: “A huge amount of care and attention has been taken to ensure that the renovations honour the building’s architectural heritage as a neo-Gothic masterpiece and embody the hotel’s signature style, whilst incorporating the latest in contemporary luxury and technological innovations and comfort. In addition to the Manor House, all the historical features and landmarks around the estate are also being restored and protected.

“We estimate that the newly refurbished property will welcome around 60,000 visitors annually. The property will continue to play a key role in generating revenue directly and indirectly for the local and national economy.

“A considerable amount of Irish people working overseas wishing to return to Ireland have expressed interest in positions at the resort. We are delighted to be able to confirm today that we are ready to take applications from suitably qualified personnel to fill these all of these 300 new positions, and would encourage individuals to submit their applications.”

A new bedroom wing will bring the total number of rooms to 104, with golf course designer Tom Fazio’s new course layout due to debut next September.