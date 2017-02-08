HP To Shutter Leixlip Print Site

08 Feb 2017 | 11.10 am

HP has announced the closure of its global print business at Leixlip in west Dublin, where printer ink cartridges are manufactured. The company said it is likely that close to 500 HP employees will be impacted and leave the business over the next 12 months

In a statement, HP said: “Leixlip has been an important HP site since 1995 and has a long history of valuable contribution, innovation and business excellence. This decision is not a reflection on our Ireland employees or on the site’s performance.

“We are very aware of the impact this decision will have on our employees in Ireland and we are focusing all of our efforts on supporting them, on identifying opportunities for them and on providing a programme to help them prepare for the transition ahead.

“Ireland has been an important location for HP and remains an excellent environment for technology companies. Ireland will remain a key market for HP, where we will maintain the sales operations for our Printing and Personal Systems business.”

For the year to end October 2016, HP Inc reported revenue of $48.2bn, down 6.4% on the precious year. Net profit declined from $4.5bn to $2.5bn and earnings per share fell by 42%, forcing the company to reduce its dividend to shareholders.

The Printing division accounted for 38% of HP’s turnover in 2015/16. The company’s profit margin on printing products was 17.1% compared with a 3.8% margin at the company’s desktop and laptop computer activities.