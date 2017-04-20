HP Launches Subscription Printing Service

20 Apr 2017 | 12.36 pm

HP has launched a new subscription printing service in Ireland, which works on a flat-rate monthly subscription fee based on how many pages a customer prints per month.

Called HP Instant Ink, the company claimed that its service could save customers around 70% on ink costs annually.

HP Instant Ink automatically detects when ink levels are running low and orders a replacement cartridge delivered through the post. There are three monthly pricing options available in Ireland – €2.99 for a 50-page plan; €4.99 for a 100-page plan and €9.99 for a 300-page version.

After enrolling in the HP Instant Ink programme, the customer inserts an Instant Ink cartridge into a compatible printer. The device then continually sends its ink levels to HP and triggers a replacement cartridge when running low. The cost of ink and delivery is included in the monthly plan price, while HP also provides pre-paid envelopes to return used cartridges for recycling through the HP Planet Partners programme.

Commenting on the new service, Gary Tierney, HP Ireland managing director, said: “Taking this approach to consumer printing, HP has developed a service that reinvents home printing and can reduce customer costs by hundreds of euros.”

He continued: “The price is the same regardless of whether printing in black and white or in colour, so the customer always gets great value whether they are printing photographs or boarding cards. There is no annual fee and consumers are free to change or cancel plans at any time.

“The three-tier subscription model means there will be a plan to suit most customer printing needs, regardless of whether they are a light or heavy print user.”

The HP Instant Ink service is available now from Currys PC World and Harvey Norman retail stores across Ireland.

Unused pages roll over from month to month, although they can not exceed the total pages of the current plan to which a customer is subscribed. For months when additional pages are required, customers can automatically purchase blocks of 15, 20 or 25 pages for €1 depending on their plan.

Printers need to be internet-connected for the HP programme to work.