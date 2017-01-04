HP Debuts New Devices In Las Vegas

04 Jan 2017 | 09.56 am

HP has hit the ground running in 2017, announcing a raft of upgraded devices at this week’s CES electronics and consumer technology tradeshow in Las Vegas.

Among the soon-to-launch HP devices is a new business convertible PC, an upgraded Spectre x360 and the next-generation Sprout by HP.

The HP EliteBook x360 (pictured) has claims to be the world’s thinnest business convertible, at just over a half inch thick. It packs a long-life battery that HP says will last up to 16 hours and 30 minutes.

It also boasts an optional 13.3” diagonal 4K UHD display with Windows Hello and pen support. Processor options include an Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU, while the device comes with HP’s Sure View screen technology, which enhances security by making the screen hard to see from an angle.

Also debuting is the HP Spectre x360. It follows on from the success of HP’s 13.3” diagonal model and HP claims that the second generation of HP’s 15.6” (39.6cm) diagonal x360 is the most powerful in the Spectre portfolio.

A bigger battery allows for up to 12 hours and 45 minutes of use, powering a micro-edge 4K display. The new HP Spectre x360 features the latest Intel Core processors, high-performance NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics, adds two new front-facing speakers by Bang & Olufsen and an IR camera for Windows Hello.

Pitched at commercial customers, HP’s new Sprout Pro (pictured above) is the second generation all-in-one PC. It incorporates a grounds-up redesign with a 2.2mm thick, 20-point capacitive Touch Mat display, with a sharper, near 1080p projected resolution.

HP has users in education, retail kiosk and manufacturing in mind with the new Sprout Pro. It allows for easier interaction with Windows 10 Pro, while also providing faster 2D scanning and high-precision 3D scanning. Included in the package is an Active Pen, allowing pressure-sensitive digital inking for annotation and design.

The new Sprout also features an Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB of SSHD storage, 16GB DD4-2400 memory and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M graphics for faster 3D scanning.

The HP EliteBook x360 is expected to be available in EMEA in late January 2017, with a starting price of €1,099. The HP Spectre x360 15.6” should also be available in late January 2017, with a starting price of €1,599.

The Sprout Pro by HP pricing and availability for commercial customers is expected in March 2017.