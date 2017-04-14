How Ireland Can Compete For Slice Of Brexit Pie

14 Apr 2017 | 11.25 am

Leading accountants give their views on what the Irish government must do to take advantage of the Brexit fall-out

The UK’s Brexit difficulty is Ireland’s opportunity — so blows the prevailing wind of opinion in Dublin. Finance minister Michael Noonan recently remarked that in excess of 100 London-based companies have already been inquiring about a move to Dublin. “We’ll get our share, there is no doubt at all,” said Noonan.

As the only English speaking jurisdiction left in the EU, and with the same common law regime as the UK, a flexible and skilled workforce and access to over 500 million consumers, in a post-Brexit world Dublin and Ireland have a great opportunity for firms looking to avail of passporting benefits to the EU.

Commentators in the UK have sniffed that Ireland would not be able to deal with a large influx of financial services operations due to a lack of local talent. RSM boss John Glennon notes that data from jobs site Indeed reveals a surge in the number of FS professionals in Britain and continental Europe searching Irish job vacancies after the Brexit vote. However, he cautions that Ireland’s income tax regime will put some people off.

“A serious revamp of the personal tax regime is required,” says Glennon. “The opposition to taxes that exist in all of our competitor countries, from property taxes to water charges, mean that the government is forced to keep the income taxes high. At 52% we remain a high personal tax jurisdiction, with people hitting the top rate at a relatively low level. We also need to address the housing and office space issues to increase Ireland’s attractiveness in a competitive way.”

Mike McKerr (pictured) of EY expects investment into Ireland to continue to grow in the short term. “In the longer term we may need to rethink some priorities, for example in terms of planning restrictions in the major urban areas which could impede future growth,” he says.

In McKerr’s view, as a location of choice for companies considering moving from the UK post-Brexit, Ireland is an attractive option. However, with other jurisdictions within Europe competing for their piece of the pie post-Brexit, McKerr contends that Ireland needs to tweak the tax offering to stay competitive. “Areas of focus could include greater reliefs for R&D activity, reductions to the rate of domestic income tax, and a reduction in the limit of Capital Gains Tax for entrepreneurs wishing to base themselves here.”

Reputation Matters

David Gleeson at Russell Brennan Keane shares the view that to attract financial services businesses from the UK, Ireland’s tax offering has to be both attractive and competitive. “Our rate, regime and our reputation are all key in this regard,” says Gleeson. “It is therefore important in terms of reputation that Ireland Inc provides predictability and certainty to investors, and considers very carefully the impact future legislative changes may have.”

Mark Kennedy at Mazars believes that competition from European and other global rivals will be intense. “So we should be quick to act and not be shy in highlighting what Ireland has to offer,” says Kennedy. “We need a strong, cohesive government strategy to ensure we capitalise on these opportunities. This strategy needs to address tax structures, infrastructure deficits and regulatory interactions. Ireland is a great location for good business and I am optimistic that we will be able to serve business transitioning from the UK in the coming years.”

Shaun Murphy at KPMG says that Dublin competes very well with a range of European cities for financial services. “Government and state agencies have been very active in promoting Ireland with considerable success,” says Murphy. “Dublin can manage additional activity — the main issue is how much extra business may come Ireland’s way, given that the outcome of Brexit negotiations remains uncertain.”

Regulatory Concerns

There is consensus view that Brexit will present significant opportunities to expand Ireland’s financial services and fintech sectors. BDO’s Michael Costello believes that one of the key issues that will need to be addressed is the capacity of Ireland’s regulators. “There are of course other practical factors to consider, including availability of housing, schooling and effective transport networks,” Costello adds.

Paul McCann at Grant Thornton says that if Brexit leads to the predicted arrival of UK financial firms into Dublin, a strong, unified approach is needed from government, the regulator and industry bodies. McCann identifies the following as some of the key issues:

Improved infrastructure, accommodation availability, schools access and broadband

Reviewing the regulation regime with a view to tailoring for companies with an existing UK authorisation

A possible tax regime for ex-pats

Re-visiting IFS 2020 with a Brexit view to see if there are any useful, impactful changes that could be considered.

According to McCann: “Addressing these issues will assist in smoothing the path for UK firms relocating to Ireland, and make Ireland the easier option for undecided firms.”

Complementary Strategy

Feargal O’Rourke at PwC cautions that Dublin clearly cannot aim to replicate the City of London. “We do not have the infrastructure, office or residential accommodation to facilitate that.” says O’Rourke. “Importantly, most UK financial firms will not be looking at wholesale relocation, rather they will be looking to identify key functions or groups that can be located in Ireland to avail of passporting benefits to the EU. I believe we are very well placed to accommodate that investment.”

O’Rourke adds: “London will continue to be a global financial centre post-Brexit. Ireland will be successful if we recognise that collaboration rather than seeking to replace London is the way forward.”