How Competitive Is Ireland v. UK?

12 Apr 2017 | 12.40 pm

The National Competitiveness Council has sounded alarm bells over Brexit, saying that we need to step up the impetus towards improving competitiveness in the face of “a serious and imminent threat to Ireland’s economic prosperity”.

The report, Benchmarking Competitiveness: Ireland and the United Kingdom 2017, considers Ireland’s international competitiveness relative to the UK and provides a statistical snapshot of current performance in areas which are crucial to improving the country’s international competitiveness.

Pointing out that Britain is a crucial competitor in terms of inward investment and export market share, as well as being a key trading partner, the report underlines that the WEF global rankings place Ireland in 23rd place for competitiveness and the UK seventh out of 190 economies, with the World Bank placing the two in 18th and seventh place respectively for ease of doing business.

“Brexit is likely to affect UK competitiveness through increases in the cost of trade, declining growth and investment, loss of market size and reduced ability to attract and retain talent. However, Ireland’s strong macroeconomic performance generally improves our competitiveness rankings — and may be overstating our underlying position,” the new report states

The report says Ireland performs well in comparison to Britain with regard to ease of starting a business; productivity; quality of institutions; quality of higher education and training; and efficiency of product markets. But the UK ranks higher for its larger market size; infrastructure quality; financial market development; labour market efficiency; technological development; innovation; and business sophistication.

NCC chairman Prof Peter Clinch noted that while the economy is in its strongest place since the onset of the recession, the country is at a critical juncture. He added: “Brexit poses a serious and imminent threat to Ireland’s economic security. We are on the verge of a structural shift in terms of our global trading relationships. In the run-up to and after Brexit we should expect the UK to intensify its investment in infrastructure, enhance and develop its tax and non-tax offering for enterprise, develop its skills and innovation base and expand its reach into new and existing markets.

“Ireland cannot afford to stand still. We can also expect other countries to continue to enhance their competitiveness positions. The challenges posed by Brexit provide urgent impetus to pursue policies that enhance our national competitiveness performance”.

The report sets out five key areas for government action: