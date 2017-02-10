House Price Inflation Highest In Connacht

10 Feb 2017 | 03.46 pm

Residential property prices rose by 8.1% through 2016 compared with an increase of 4.6% in the previous year, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office.

In Dublin, residential property prices increased by 5.7% in the year to December 2016. House prices increased 5.8% while apartment prices increased 7.9%. The highest house price growth was in South Dublin, at 9.7%. In contrast, the lowest was in Fingal, with house prices rising just 3.2%.

In the rest of Ireland prices were 12% higher at the end of December, with house prices up 12.1% over the period and apartment prices up 9.5%. The West showed the greatest price growth, with house prices increasing 17.8%, while the Mid-East region rose most slowly, with house prices increasing 7.6%.

From the trough in early 2013, prices nationally have now increased by 49.1%. Dublin residential property prices have increased by 64.3% while prices in the rest of the country are 46.6% higher.

Alan McQuaid of Merrion Capital commented: “A lack of supply of houses has clearly pushed up prices, particularly in the Dublin area in the past few years, but it is not something that can be rectified overnight. Until this issue is addressed, prices in the capital and its outskirts will likely remain elevated, even with Brexit-related risks.

“The easing of mortgage lending restrictions imposed by the Central Bank, combined with the tax incentive scheme for first-time buyers announced in Budget 2017 will keep upward pressure on prices until new supply comes on the market. The real question is whether we need this type of incentive at all, with politicians seemingly not learning their lesson from the financial crisis.”

Dr John McCartney, director of research at Savills, concurred: “Towards the end of last year there was much speculation about two potential housing policy changes — the possible easing of mortgage lending restrictions and the prospect of a new Help-to-Buy scheme,” he remarked. “Anticipation of these measures almost certainly caused some potential buyers to hold off in the belief that they would have more buying power if these policies came to fruition. Indeed, Property Price Register data show that house sales fell by 23% year-on-year in the month of December.

“Ultimately both of the expected policy changes were made — mortgage lending restrictions on first-time buyers were slightly relaxed and the government announced a new Help-to-Buy scheme. With these schemes now active and enabling first time buyers to pay more in the market, we expect the house price index to resume its upward trend. However, due to the time lag required to collect data and compute the index, this might not be seen until March or even April.”