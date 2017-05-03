Home Care Direct App Cuts Out Middleman

03 May 2017 | 04.49 pm

Home Care Direct has launched a new website and an accompanying app, aimed at enabling families to find quality carers and directly arrange a price and care schedule.

According to founder Michael Harty (pictured), the site and app will remove any need for a home care agency, enabling greater savings for families and higher earnings for carers.

Harty says that by removing the middleman — where appropriate — families can make savings of up to 40% compared to using an agency, in the knowledge that all carers on the platform have been interviewed, referenced checked and Garda vetted. The platform also provides insurance cover for carers and families for all work done through the platform. And carers registered on the site will earn up to 50% more than via an agency, he claims.

Harty’s existing ‘bricks and mortar’ business is Home Care Plus, a HSE-approved home care provider that and has been in business for seven years. Inspired by his own mother’s Lewy Bodies Dementia, Harty set up Home Care Plus to provide quality non-medical care at home for people, who through age or illness, are finding it difficult to continue living independently.

Harty says he saw an opportunity to give carers and families “greater control over their home care journey”, whether for an elder person or someone with a disability. He believes the platform will help address the escalating need for carers in Ireland, driven by the anticipated 54% (320,000 people) increase in the number of people aged over 65 between 2011 and 2025, by making caring a more attractive career.

“This platform will empower carers and families, giving them the control they need to make this crucial relationship work better, with clear financial benefits,” said Harty. “These savings will hopefully encourage people to begin their home care journey earlier, which we know can be a good preventative measure against a home accident.

“We are also convinced that the platform will be a key driver of quality home care provision, as carers are setting their own rates and availability, enabling them to earn the rewards their essential but difficult work deserves.

“We know there is an appetite for a streamlined home care service and have seen this model work in other comparable jurisdictions including the UK, Canada and Australia. More than anything, we are happy to be able to provide people with a solution to stay where they want to be in later life — at home.”

The Home Care Direct website is now live and the app is available for all iPhone and Android users.