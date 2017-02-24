Historic Dublin Outing For Indian Motorcycles

24 Feb 2017 | 09.35 am

Indian Motorcycles, last sold in Ireland in 1916, will return to Dublin next month at the Carole Nash Irish Motorbike & Scooter Show, thanks to Franklin Motorcycles.

The show is taking place in the RDS in Dublin from March 3 to 5.

Indian Motorcycles has an American heritage that stretches from its inaugural motor-bicycles first introduced in 1901 to its iconic Scout and Chief models.

The Irish angle is Charles Bayly Franklin. The Dublin electrical engineer left Ireland in 1917 (his shop at 10 Wicklow Street closing the year previously) to become their chief designer and the creator of the original Indian Scout and Indian Chief motorcycles of the roaring 1920s.

Born on Whitworth Road in Drumcondra in 1880, Franklin grew up at the very start of motoring. His love affair with Indians began with time trials at Velvet Strand in Portmarnock, where his racing talent was recognised. He was part of the planning that created the world famous Isle of Man TT races.

Franklin’s talent as a racer subsequently earned him a place on the Indian manufacturer’s team that won first, second and third places in the 1911 Isle of Man TT, Charles taking second place. After his racing career he joined Indian as a design engineer, going on to produce the Indian Scout and Indian Chief.

Franklin Motorcycles is the first company to be granted sole dealer rights in the Republic of Ireland for Indian Motorcycles. Managing director Keith Reynolds commented: “We are delighted to bring the current range of ten Indian motorcycles to Irish enthusiasts and to honour the legacy of Charles by having his surname proudly over our shop front.

“I can promise visitors to the upcoming show that his attention to detail is evident in the current craftsmanship of every one of our models, and it all originates with a boy from Drumcondra.”

Franklin Motorcycles, based at the Swords Enterprise Park on Feltrim Road in Swords, is part of AKB Distribution, which supplies premium branded goods for the motorcycle and automotive industry.

Photo: Barry Egan (left), Keith Reynolds and Peter Emmett (right)