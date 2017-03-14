High Turnover In Dublin Office Space

14 Mar 2017 | 06.28 am

One-third of all of Dublin’s office space has changed ownership in the past four years, and 42% of office space has changed hands in the capital’s central business district, according to a report from Savills estate agency.

The annual investment report says that over 1.1 million sq m of modern office space has traded in Dublin since the beginning of 2013, to an aggregate value of almost €6.3 billion.

Research director Dr John McCartney said: “Given the nature of our economy, which is increasingly based on technology and business services, office space is a critical factor of production. During the economic crisis office blocks could be picked up cheaply and this caused assets to be traded at a ferocious rate. Now that the economy is back on a strong growth trajectory the appeal of these assets has widened, and core institutions such as pension funds and REITs have become key buyers.”

McCartney added that some of the short-term investors who picked up offices earlier in the cycle are moving on to riskier, higher-yielding markets, leaving core investors opportunities to buy good buildings as they are re-traded.

He added: “In addition we have around 400,000 sq m of office space under construction in Dublin. Some of this is being developed by institutions who will hold it long-term. But some will become available to investors once it is completed and let-up over the next 18 months.”

Forward Funding

Savills noted that the re-emergence of forward funding deals will also provide opportunities for investors. Under these arrangements, investors agree to buy completed developments before or during the construction phase.

Just under 225,000 sq m of purpose-built space was let in Dublin last year – 26% above the 20 year average. Although this total included 47,400 sq m of development pre-lets and a significant amount of churn, nearly 42,000 sq m of space was digested in net terms during the year. This brings total net absorption since the cyclical trough in Q2 2010 to more than 520,000 sq m. As a result the overhang of vacant space has been reduced to approximately 325,000 sq m, or 9% of the standing stock (compared with 22.8% at the trough).

The report points out that the lag in the recovery in the consumer economy has meant that retail property investment took longer to re-ignite after the crash. “However, investment spending on retail assets has increased steadily over the last four years and actually surpassed spending on office blocks.”

Over €2.25 billion was invested in retail property in 2016, just over 50% of total market spending (compared with 30% in 2015 and a European average of 23.1% in 2016). High street stores and shopping centres have consistently accounted for over two-thirds of total retail investment since 2012, but the balance between the two has steadily shifted in favour of shopping centres.

In the longer term, Savills sees stability returning to the Irish property investment market as a whole. “Normalised supply levels will see investment settle back to a sustainable €2.5 billion to €3.5 billion per annum over the coming years,” the report states.