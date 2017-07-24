High Speed Broadband For Uninest Student Digs

24 Jul 2017 | 11.52 am

Virgin Media Business is delivering high-speed internet access to around 2,000 students living in Uninest student residences accommodation in Dublin.

As part of the deal, Virgin Media will supply each student residence with download and upload speeds of 1GB, smart WiFi and a separate dedicated network for students and staff. There will also be a separate dedicated network for guests to use while they’re visiting family and friends.

Uninest’s newly built student accommodation will be providing some 2,000 students with high-speed internet access across city centre residences, including Uninest New Mill, Kavanagh Court and Broadstone Hall.

Uninest will use Virgin Media’s super-fast WiFi to provide students with smart door entry systems, online access to laundry services and gym facilities, as well as providing access to its broadband network across five locations.

Joe Persechino, a commercial operations director (EMEA) for Uninest owner Global Student Accommodation, said that GSA’s Dublin developments reflect design and specification signatures that provide students with accommodation specifically tailored to their needs.

“Students tell us that high-speed, reliable internet provision is one of their top priorities, which is why we’ve chosen Virgin Media as our partner to supply broadband and WiFi to our first five residences across Dublin,” he added. “The smart door entry systems that form part of the contract will also ensure the security of those living with us.”

Photo: Joe Persechino (right), Global Student Accommodation, and Paul Farrell, Virgin Media