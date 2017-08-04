How High For Ruthless Ryanair?

04 Aug 2017 | 12.00 pm

Despite meagre revenue growth, the Ryanair share has been flying high as the airline drives fares lower and tweaks the business model, writes Gerry Byrne

Is Ryanair the share that keeps on giving? Despite suggestions from several heavy hitters like UBS and Citigroup that the stock should pause a while for breath at €18, sor Ryanair bulls there’s the solace of an FT consensus 12-month share price forecast of €22.

Several key issues have turned decidedly in the airline’s favour. Aviation fuel prices look as if they will remain stable for the foreseeable future. The latest indications are that American output of fracked shale oil is surviving the Saudi-led attempt to drive US producers out of business and restore Gulf dominance of the crude oil market.

That removes one major instability factor from the aviation growth equation, and given that fuel amounts to at least 25% of the airline’s costs, points the way to a rosier future for Ryanair.

Another possible negative was the airline’s method of employing flight crews, with upwards of 70% of pilots and cabin crew employed through agencies. This technique of keeping staff off the books is fully endorsed by Irish labour law but is frowned upon by several other EU nations, some of which had litigated against the airline alleging ‘hidden employment’ to avoid paying local social charges and other taxes.

Now the A-Rosa case (involving another employer) has given support to the practice in the European Court of Justice, on the grounds that if the treatment of transport workers is legal in one EU member state, it has to be legal in all of them. Ryanair has gleefully declared that this gets it off the hook.

Another factor supporting the share is Ryanair deploying its cash pile to buy back shares. The airline also buys market share. In the financial year to end March 2017, Ryanair increased passenger numbers by 13% to 120 million. Due to average fare reductions, revenue growth was limited to 2%. The 2016/17 period was punctuated by terrorism, political upheaval and a reduction in the value of sterling, but there are indications that the strategy prioritising market share over profit will continue.

Ryanair has signed up to one of the largest aircraft purchase contracts in aviation history, which calls for Boeing to deliver dozens of new aircraft annually for the next seven years. Even that is not enough for the insatiable CEO Michael O’Leary, who has now told Boeing that he will take any additional order positions that fall vacant. This is presumably in the event of distressed airlines and lessors being unable to complete their purchases but also in the event of Boeing being able to ramp up production capacity.

Like many other airlines, Ryanair has a policy of disposing of older aircraft which attract a maintenance penalty, so delivery numbers do not always equate to fleet enlargement. That policy is being tweaked in the next two years, with plans to hold on to some ageing aircraft which might otherwise be sold or returned to lessors.

Several of Europe’s established airlines are rationalising and re-organising themselves and O’Leary wants to be able to swoop on opportunities this may throw up for Ryanair. If a rival airline surrenders a route, or increases fares too much, Ryanair wants to have an aircraft ready to pop on that service and start operations almost immediately, especially in Germany, Italy and Poland, where legacy carriers are downsizing.

Downward Spiral

Reduced fuel prices enabled all of Europe’s major carriers to reduce fares through 2016, but it’s clear that ruthless Ryanair is driving the downward spiral. Aviation history is littered with airlines that unwisely ramped up capacity only to regret it later, and being caught with too many expensive aircraft in its fleet in the event of a downturn is a risk that investors must factor into the Ryanair equation.

But what downturn? When Ireland’s Treasury Management Agency recently sold €300m worth of 2% bonds maturing in 2045, the yield was 1.915%. Such are the current interest rate expectations of professional money managers.

Ryanair bulls are also brushing aside Brexit concerns surrounding the UK’s future participation in the European Open Skies arrangement. While UK originating passengers are very important for Ryanair, UK routes are also pivotal, as London is Ryanair’s most popular single non-sun destination. London Stansted is the airline’s largest base, accounting for some 134 routes. Its next busiest (in terms of route numbers) is Dublin, with 90 routes, and that also faces a potentially serious negative economic impact from Brexit.

The UK government has yet to signal its attitude to Open Skies, which enable an airline registered in one country carte blanch to operate anywhere in Europe. This issue aside, the general consensus is that Brexit will mean less disposable income for one of Ryanair’s largest customer markets.

Meanwhile, Ryanair’s business model continues to pivot away from fares income towards ancillary revenues. In FY17 ancillary revenue grew by 13% to €1.8bn, and now accounts for 27% of total revenues. Michael O’Leary’s target is that ancillary sales should rise to 30% of total revenues by March 2020.

To this end, the digital effort is also being noted by investors. Ryanair.com is the world’s most visited airline website and its mobile app has 20.5 million downloads. Membership of ‘MyRyanair’ grew to 20 million members by March 2017 and O’Leary expects this to rise to 30 million in the coming year.

Ryanair Labs

Unlike most airlines, Ryanair’s digital development is all in-house. The Ryanair Labs in Poland has doubled in size this year and a third Labs development centre has been opened in Madrid. According to O’Leary: “Continuing improvements in our website and mobile technology has boosted ancillary revenue, by making it easier for customers to choose travel related services, reserved seating, priority boarding, security fast track etc. Our car hire conversion rates are rising, and we are working hard to boost the sale of ‘Rooms’ and ‘Holidays’ where we are delivering low cost travel solutions for our customers.”

The holiday arm is interesting too. This year the company has launched the Ryanair Sun charter airline, which is run out of Poland. The initial effort has five aircraft this summer but the plan is to increase capacity to 15 aircraft in summer 2019 with the aim of becoming Poland’s No.1 charter airline.

In the current year’s Ryanair’s objective is to increase traffic by 8% to 130 million passengers. The company says forward bookings so far are only up 1% year-on-year and the expectation is that to fill the planes average fares will have to be cut by 5% to 7%. Ancillary revenue per customer will likely be flat, according to O’Leary, though fuel costs will fall by a further €70m. On that basis, ‘cautious guidance’ is an 8% increase in FY18 net profit to a range of €1.40bn to €1.45bn.

O’Leary adds: “Investors should be wary of the risk of negative Brexit developments, or any repeat of last year’s security events at European cities, which could damage consumer confidence, close-in bookings and this FY18 guidance.”

RYANAIR’S NETWORK

• 86 bases

• 207 airports (110 primary)

• 34 countries

• 1,800 routes

• 130m customers (FY18 forecast)

• 427 x B737 fleet

• 230 x B737s on order