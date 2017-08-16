Heneghan PR Appoints New Client Director

16 Aug 2017 | 02.13 pm

Louise McNamee has been appointed client director in Heneghan PR. The experienced and strategic PR consultant previously held marketing manager positions in Deloitte Ireland and Matheson, as well as a PR manager role at Savills Ireland.

McNamee’s appointment marks a return to Heneghan PR after six years — she previously held the position of senior account manager in the agency.

McNamee will be responsible for the communications strategy for various Irish and international clients in her new role, with a focus on large corporates, professional services and the healthcare sector.