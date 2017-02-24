Helping Hand For Small Business Banking

24 Feb 2017 | 03.45 pm

Sponsored Content

Small business owners rely heavily on bank debt and permanent tsb would like to help them navigate an easier path to bank loan approval, writes Killian O’Flynn (pictured), Head of SME Banking with permanent tsb.

permanent tsb has banking roots established in 1884 and serves more than one million customers today, including thousands of small business owners. Last year, we enhanced our business current account and lending propositions, adding business lending specialists and improving our internet service. We are now focusing on deepening customer relationships and anticipating the changing needs of our business customers.

COMMUNICATION

Small business owners tend to be independent, enterprising and industrious. In our experience they want to work with people who understand their business and are interested in its success. One of the main challenges they face when seeking loan approval is exchanging information and building rapport with banks.

All banks require accurate, timely, relevant and complete information when assessing loan applications. The business owner will typically have this information but gaps arise somewhere between complex application forms and unwritten business plans. In some cases, this feels more like information overload but the outcome is the same; ineffective communication.

Our specialists provide guidance to assist business owners in making successful credit applications. We publish the information we require and, if we need to see a business plan, we describe what it should contain. The process is easier for business owners when they write down what they need and why they need it, in their own words, before they ever engage a bank.

CAPACITY

Even when clearly communicated, misunderstandings can arise. For example, a common reason for rejected loan applications is generalised as “insufficient repayment capacity”, yet business owners rarely apply for loans they don’t believe they can repay. This may simply be a difference of perspective.

The bank will usually want evidence that a business is already generating sufficient funds to meet pro-posed repayments. More than likely, it will also want a small cushion to cover stressed circumstances, such as an unexpected rise in interest rates or a fall in turnover.

A business owner may have assessed repayment capacity based on projected cash flows. If so, in order to improve the likelihood of loan approval, the business owner should share any research or evidence that indicates the projections are realistic. Otherwise, the bank may consider them optimistic or speculative.

This is particularly important for unsecured working capital facilities. Asset finance is slightly different because its offers an alternative source of repayment. Either way, banks tend to lend against established cash flows and consider equity funding to be more suitable for future cash flows.

APPETITE

Different risk appetites are understandable. In the absence of external finance, an entrepreneur has everything to gain and everything to lose when starting a business. When growth requires external capital a different dynamic is introduced.

If the owner is willing to share the upside potential of the business, they may attract equity investors with similar appetite, but debt providers do not usually share in the upside, given that financial return is limited to an agreed interest rate. As such, they have lower risk appetite.

It is easier to obtain loan approval when both parties understand their respective needs. Our approach is to explain the reasons why a specific application might be refused so that we can work with the business owner to identify options that are both suit-able to the borrower and within our respective risk appetites.

permanent tsb provides simple banking solutions for small business owners and delivers them locally with a personal touch. If you would like to know more, call in to see us.

permanent tsb p.l.c. is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland