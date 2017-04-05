Heineken Rolls Out ‘Wild Lager’ With A Kick

05 Apr 2017 | 04.46 pm

Heineken has introduced inIreland a limited edition lager called H41 on draught and 330ml bottles in selected bars across Dublin. H41 has 5.3% ABV and is brewed using a yeast from Patagonia in South America.

The name H41 is derived from the latitude coordinate of the beech forest in Patagonia where the wild yeast was discovered. Master brewer Willem van Waesberghe commented: “Central to the famous Heineken taste is our unique A-yeast. It was first used 130 years ago by Dr Elion, a Heineken brewer trained by Louis Pasteur. Still used today, the exact makeup of our A-yeast is a closely guarded secret. When the ‘mother’ of our A-yeast was discovered in Patagonia, it presented us with a unique opportunity, and H41 was born.”

Waesberghe is the company’s global Craft and Brew Master. He oversees and coordinates Heineken’s Brewing Guild and advises on the construction of new breweries. In Ireland Heineken employs 412 people.

The brand portfolio spans Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Desperados, Tiger, Coors Light, Fosters, Sol, Beamish Stout, Murphy’s Stout, and specialty beers such as Affligem, Paulaner, Moretti, Zywiec & Cute Hoor.

Photo: Willem van Waesberghe (left) and Ronan McCormack, Heineken Senior Brand Manager