HBAN Played Cupid to 202 Startups In 2016

13 Feb 2017 | 09.57 am

HBAN (Halo Business Angel Network) partnered 202 startups with angel investors in 2016. The all-island group is responsible for the promotion of business angel investment in Ireland and last year’s match-making efforts resulted in 50 relationships blossoming.

HBAN is a not-for-profit group, a joint initiative of InterTradeIreland and Enterprise Ireland. On average, 25% of companies that pitched to HBAN business angels at funding events in 2016 received investment.

Some 64% of companies that pitched to one of HBAN’s syndicates received investment, either from HBAN investors or others. Relationships between startups and angel investors typically last between four and seven years.

Startups that obtained angel funding last year included medtech startup Signum Surgical (€2.6m), which received funding from the Galway-based MedTech Syndicate; preventative health solutions provider Full Health Medical (€500,000), backed by the WxNW (West by Northwest) Syndicate; TippyTalk (€400,000), a communications platform for people with verbal disabilities, which received investment from HBAN Southwest; and data logistics company, Caragon (€500,000), supported by the HBAN Investor Forum, Dublin.

John Phelan (pictured), national director of HBAN, said: “We are like a sophisticated dating agency for business angel investors and startups. Every year, hundreds of startups seeking funding approach us. It is our job to assess them and identify which ones are investment-ready before introducing them to potential investors.”

He added: “Our focus now is to get more angel investors on board so that we can continue to support Ireland’s startup community. The fact that one in four startups receives funding is an attractive figure for potential angel investors. It shows the great level of confidence that our angel investors have in the companies that we introduce them to.”