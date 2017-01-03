Hard Brexit Not On, Say Property Professionals

03 Jan 2017 | 05.33 pm

Property professionals are bullish on Brexit but not so enamoured of the government’s ‘Help to Buy’ scheme, which they believe will push up house prices but not the supply.

The first Commercial Real Estate survey of the year from Origin Capital identifies Brexit as both a risk and an opportunity for the Irish commercial property market in 2017, with 22% questioned believing that the United Kingdom will experience a hard Brexit, 61% a soft Brexit and 17% believing that Brexit will not happen.

About 52% of respondents said that Brexit will have a positive impact on the Irish commercial property market, 38% said it will have a negative impact and 10% didn’t believe there will be any material impact.

With regard to the recent government ‘help-to-buy’ scheme for first time buyers, 46% of respondents believe the measures will increase house prices but not supply, while 43% believe they will increase both prices and supply. A small number (4%) believe the measures will increase supply but not house prices, while 7% believe the measures will have no impact on either house prices or supply.

Origin CEO Ross Metcalfe (pictured) said: “The results show that commercial property professionals foresee considerable change in the market, with almost two thirds expecting CRE rents to rise, and almost half predicting that the number and price of CRE transactions would increase. Just over two thirds of respondents to the sentiment tracker predicted that new CRE funders would enter the market.

“Brexit is very much on the minds of respondents in the industry, where it is viewed as both a significant risk and a significant opportunity for the sector. The results also show that respondents believe a number of other factors will have an impact on the industry, including the US election result, markets and political uncertainty, and more local factors including a lack of funding for market activity in Ireland, the proposed tax on overseas property funds, the first-time buyers scheme, and changes to the Central Bank mortgage regulations.

“Brexit, general economic growth, and stronger potential for commercial and residential development were all flagged as opportunities in the market.”

Over the next three months, respondents had the following expectations for the market:

64% expect CRE rents to increase (33% predict no change and 3% predict a decline)

46% expect the number of CRE transactions in the market to increase (29% predict no change and 25% predict a decline)

48% expect the price of CRE transactions to increase (38% predict no change and 14% predict a decline)

68% believe it is likely that new CRE funders will enter the market (13% believe it is neither likely nor unlikely, and 19% believe it is unlikely)

Other findings included: