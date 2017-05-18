Hanover Wins BT Young Scientist Account

18 May 2017 | 01.00 pm

BT Ireland has chosen a newcomer to Dublin’s PR world, Hanover, to handle public relations for the annual Young Scientist & Technology exhibition. Hanover won the contract from incumbent FleishmanHillard after a pitch.

Hanover Dublin managing director Lorna Jennings (pictured) said: “The Young Scientist & Technology exhibition is an inspiring programme and we are very excited to be working together. The exhibition is such a prominent event, not just in Ireland but across Europe, and it plays a unique role in shaping science and technology stars of the future. We are delighted to support BTYSTE and look forward to working as an extension of the BT Ireland communications team.”

Hanover’s brief covers public relations and event management, stakeholder engagement, and social media strategy.

BT Ireland head of communications Priscilla O’Regan added: “Hanover delivered a stand-out, creative pitch that complements the strategic focus of the BTYSTE. They are a cohesive team, who displayed a deep understanding of the exhibition and its essential role in driving Ireland’s STEM skills agenda and highlighting the importance of STEM subjects at school level. We look forward to working with Hanover, who offer the right people and skills at the right level to support our in house communications team.”

The 2018 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will take place from 10 to 13 January 2018 in the RDS, Dublin 4.