Hanover Search Group Opens Dublin Office

05 Apr 2017 | 10.46 am

Hanover Search Group, a specialist in Financial Services recruitment with offices in Europe, South Africa, Asia and United States, is establishing a presence in Dublin led by Simon Waddington.

In a statement HSG said: “It is strategically important to have a post-Brexit presence in Dublin to continue to best serve our Financial Services clients. This will also see HSG expanding our offering into the Banking sector.”

Waddington (pictured) has over twenty years’ experience in Dublin and London of handling international executive search assignments to recruit senior and specialist professionals, mainly in the areas of finance, legal, risk management, compliance and operations.

James Ridd, International Managing Director, commented: “We are very pleased to have Simon joining the business as we continue with our expansion plans. Simon brings a depth of knowledge in his market that is second to none, and I am really looking forward to working closely with him to extend Hanover’s reach across borders and industries.”