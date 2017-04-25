Half Of Workers Have No Company Pension Plan

25 Apr 2017 | 08.59 am

Where a company pension plan is available, 76% of employees save into it, according to new research from Irish Life, but 54% of working adults say their employer has no pension plan on offer.

Younger workers know more than their older colleagues. Two-thirds of workers aged 18-34 know how much their employer contributes into their pension plan, in comparison to only one quarter of those aged 55 or older. Women were less aware of employer contribution rates (40%) compared to men (56%).

Only 54% of workers know that saving into a pension is a tax efficient way to save for the future, but those 55 years and older are more aware of this (69%).

The Irish Life research also explored the most important workplace benefits for employees. Pension plans that employers contribute to are the second most valued workplace benefit, with 25% rating them highest, just behind the 28% who value health insurance most. Pension plan benefits are seen as even more valuable as employees age, with 42% of those aged 55 and older saying this is their most valued workplace benefit.

Corporate business managing director Tony Lawless (pictured) commented: “It is encouraging to hear that people are saving into their workplace pension plans. However, many people still don’t understand the tax breaks available on pension savings and more than half of those working say they do not have a group pension available to them. This highlights a significant lack of awareness, as all employers must provide access to either a company pension scheme or PRSA.

“From an analysis of our defined pension book, 90% of people might not hit a target of achieving a pension of 33% of their final salary unless they save more. This indicates that pension awareness is still an issue for the industry and for the population.”

Lawless added that Irish Life’s new product, Irish Life EMPOWER, is aimed at helping companies promote their workplace pension as a benefit and giving employees more control to help them achieve better outcomes at retirement.