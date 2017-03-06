Hailo Rebrands As Mytaxi After Merger

06 Mar 2017 | 10.04 am

British taxi-hailing app Hailo is rebranding as mytaxi in Ireland and abroad, following the company’s recent merger with Daimler subsidiary mytaxi. The merger has created Europe’s largest taxi e-hailing venture.

Mytaxi is accelerating the international expansion of its taxi booking app across the continent. With around 300 employees, it now operates in Germany, Austria, Poland, Spain, Italy, Portugal, the UK and Sweden.

The company said that it plans to grow its offering in Ireland and will soon launch in Greece, following the recent acquisition of Taxibeat.

Some 10,000 drivers in Ireland use the Hailo/mytaxi app. Irish users will also be able to access e-hailing services in more than 50 cities around Europe.

Andrew Pinnington, CEO at mytaxi, said: “Our team in Ireland has built a strong trustworthy service with a reliable taxi fleet and we are now really looking forward to building on this to bring the simplicity and convenience of mytaxi’s market-leading offering to even more taxi users across Ireland.”

He added: “The mytaxi focus is on combining knowledge of what our customers need with real-time data to help our passengers move freely within the cities we service.”

Tim Arnold, head of Hailo’s Irish operations and now mytaxi’s general manager in Ireland, said: “Our merger with mytaxi means existing Hailo customers can now avail of not only the largest taxi fleet in Ireland, but the largest taxi fleet in Europe, from the same reliable team and drivers that have been giving them great service over recent years.”

Launched in 2009, mytaxi was the first app to enable a direct connection between taxi users and taxi drivers. It currently has a global volume of more than 10 million downloads.

Hailo was founded in London in 2011 and launched in Dublin in 2012.

Andrew Pinnington (left) and Tim Arnold