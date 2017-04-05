Why Is Hailo Rebranding As MyTaxi?

05 Apr 2017 | 12.24 pm

A marketing campaign in the coming weeks aims to convert Irish cab users from Hailo into enthusiastic supporters of MyTaxi, the new name for the brand following its merger with Daimler’s MyTaxi last year.

In 2016, 60% of the Hailo operating company was purchased by German giant Daimler. In Ireland the deal was waved through by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission in September 2016.

Hailo and MyTaxi had little overlap, except in Spain. Hailo is strongest in the UK and Ireland while MyTaxi is more popular in Germany, Australia, Italy, Poland, Portugal and Sweden. Originally operated out of London, most of Hailo’s activities have now moved to Germany.

MyTaxi chief marketing officer Gary Bramall said: “The phenomenon of Hailo in Ireland meant the brand became a verb, and the country’s most popular app, so moving on from that is challenging and exciting. The new marketing campaign acknowledges the success and personality that Hailo developed in Ireland, and plays on banter to establish the MyTaxi brand.”

Senior Irish marketing manager Roisin O’Brien added: “Drivers in Ireland are our best ambassadors for the new brand. There is a seamlessness we can now offer passengers whether they are arriving to Ireland from Europe or travelling around Europe from Ireland.”

Irish passengers have been using the MyTaxi app in Ireland since early last month, which gives access to 10,000 drivers in Ireland, and now also to e-hailing services in over 50 cities in nine countries with a fleet of nearly 100,000 drivers using the app.

Hailo passengers can change over to MyTaxi directly from their Hailo app by following directions to migrate. Customers can also download the MyTaxi app free from Google Play and the AppStore.