Guinness Is Ireland’s Most Valuable Brand

27 Apr 2017 | 12.33 pm

Ireland’s Top Ten Brands have been revealed in a new league table from consultancy Brand Finance, and Guinness makes it at number one in the inaugural ‘Brand Finance Ireland 10’.

As it’s a measure of brand value, it’s perhaps no surprise that the €2.1bn company tops the list. It’s followed by Ryanair, valued at €1.5bn, and the two leading banks, AIB (valued at €1.4bn) and Bank of Ireland (on €1.3bn).

In at number five comes a ‘brand’ that not many have heard of. XL Group, valued at €1.3bn, is a reinsurance outfit created by 68 international insurers and operates largely in the background.

Smurfit Kappa, DCC, Jameson, Ardagh and Kingspan fill out the list, with only the last three coming in under a billion euros in value.

Brand Finance Ireland managing director Simon Haigh said: “Guinness’s domination can be attributed not only to cherishing tradition but also to seizing the opportunities presented by the craft beer revolution. By prioritising the creation of hip sub-brands such as Hop House 13 and investing in marketing campaigns featuring human stories, Guinness is reaching out to younger customers, and broader audiences of both genders and a broader age range.”

He added that Ryanair’s impressive growth could be mainly attributed to the ‘Always Getting Better’ programme, launched in 2014.

“Ryanair had developed a questionable reputation for service and customer experience. ‘Always Getting Better’ saw a concerted effort to turn this perception around. A hardline approach to oversized cabin baggage and charges for printing boarding passes were moderated.”

According to Brand Finance, AIB stands out as the fastest growing brand this year, up 81% to €1.4bn: “The lean years of the financial crisis seem to be a distant memory as AIB, confident of its sustainable profitability, is preparing for an IPO as well as a dividend payout of €250m to ordinary shareholders, the first Irish bank to do so since 2008.

“New lending approvals to customers are increasing, with mortgage lending growing by 22%, personal lending up 36%, business lending rising by 9%, and pre-tax profits of €1.7bn in 2016.

And as well as coming in at number eight, the Jameson brand rose to 15th place in Brand Finance’s Spirits 50 report, largely down to innovation in creating connoisseur whiskey products, strengthening customer awareness by reopening the Jameson Distillery in Dublin to visitors, and bold marketing campaigns outside Ireland which helped it surge sales by 20% in the latest reporting period.