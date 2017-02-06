Grow Your Business With A Global Trade Network

06 Feb 2017 | 10.15 am

Sponsored Content

Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and with uncertain times set to continue in 2017, there is no doubt that Irish exporters will need to diversify and focus attention on high-growth and emerging markets. David Merriman, Head of Enterprise Development, Bank of Ireland, explains how the bank can help

At Bank of Ireland, we understand the challenges SMEs face with an export and trade finance landscape that can be difficult to navigate, requiring time, expertise, resources and budget. We are committed to developing fast, responsive ways of supporting SMEs during all stages of growth.

One way we are helping Irish businesses diversify and explore new markets is through our exclusive partnership with WebPort Global, an online solution specifically designed to support SME growth through international trade.

How It Works

The portal works by helping members access critical information on foreign trade, whilst providing them with expert advice and individualised support so that they can link their service or product with a relevant global network to facilitate and increase their ability to find trade partners. The business ecosystem is dedicated to trade, with over 90 participating trade organisations located in 60 countries around the world.

Bank of Ireland is exclusively offering a 12-month licence to WebPort Global to all our SME customers. The service also includes a dedicated six-month concierge service, which offers personal representation from an expert based in Ireland, whose aim is to find the best global opportunities and to identify real business leads for Bank of Ireland customers.

Case Study: Rant & Rave

One such customer who recently trialled WebPort Global is female fashion design business, Rant & Rave. The business supplies its unique denim designs to over 120 retailers throughout Ireland. With an ambition of expanding their exports to Europe and beyond, they found the online portal and concierge service pivotal in assisting them conduct their business in a global marketplace.

Speaking about his own experience of using WebPort Global, Rant & Rave Managing Director Mel Joseph McMorrow said: “Using WebPort Global has not only expanded our business into new markets, but it has also expanded our knowledge and understanding of the foreign trade landscape.

“The WebPort Global concierge service, coupled with our relationship manager within Bank of Ireland, Lorraine Kavanagh, helped us successfully connect with the organisation team behind the Arthur Cox Fashion Show. Through this connection, Rant & Rave was invited to participate at the exclusive invite-only fashion events in Dublin, London and New York, where attendees can view clothing and accessories from premier Irish designers. Participation proved extremely beneficial for us, with our products selling out at each event we showcased at.”

Supporting Business

At Bank of Ireland, we support businesses across every sector and are looking forward to working alongside WebPort Global and our SME customers to facilitate their ability to connect with potential new customers and explore alternative markets.

Visit www.bankofireland.com/webportglobal for more information.

Photo: Mark Cunningham, Bank of Ireland, Director of Business Banking, with Maureen Pace, President of WebPort Global