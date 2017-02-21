Green REIT Betting On E-Commerce Logistics

21 Feb 2017 | 03.14 pm

Green REIT, the publicly quoted property play led by Stephen Vernon and Pat Gunne, is predicting that the growing theme around e-commerce driving logistics demand in the retail sector is a secular as opposed to cyclical play, with Ireland at the early stages of that evolution.

In its interims statement to the end of December 2016, the company stated that its aim is to create the number one logistics park in Ireland near Dublin Airport and the M50 motorway.

In December 2016 the company completed the €12.5m acquisition of 164 acres of land adjacent to the company’s existing holding at Horizon Logistics Park, near to Dublin Airport. This brought the total undeveloped land holding for Horizon Logistics Park to approximately 264 acres.

Green is construction units at the logistics park on a piecemeal basis, subject to demand.

In May 2016, DHL agreed a deal for a warehouse unit extending to 4,125 square metres (44,400 square feet). The annual rent agreed is €400,000 million, equating to €8.50 per square foot.

The next 80,000 square foot unit, due in April 2017, will be occupied by Kuehne+Nagel, which has options on two additional units of 3,700 square metres (40,000 square feet) each. Kuehne+Nagel is an existing tenant in the logistics park and will be vacating their unit as part of this transaction.

The Green REIT principals believe that the projected end development value of Horizon Logistics Park over the longer term is in excess of €360 million.

In the results statement, Stephen Vernon said the outlook for the Irish property investment market remains positive, with longer term interest rates being substantially below the prevailing yield levels in the market place.

He added: “The bifurcation of pricing between prime and secondary is an ongoing theme, with core international capital continuing to seek out prime assets, whilst there is considerably less identifiable capital chasing the secondary market in any meaningful scale.

“The exception to this is US private equity acquiring loan portfolios which hold a lot of secondary quality assets, who are ultimately likely to be looking to execute a wholesale to retail strategy. We have reduced our exposure to secondary assets.

“On the occupier side, Brexit is still the predominant theme, and the outlook for corporates moving to, or expanding in, Ireland, particularly in the financial and fund administration sectors, is improving all the time, with the expectation that we will start to see first movers from quarter two 2017 onwards.”

Photo: Stephen Vernon (centre) and Pat Gunne (right) with finance minister Michael Noonan