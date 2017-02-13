Green Light Events Rebrands And Expands

13 Feb 2017 | 11.23 am

Dubin brand experience and creative event agency Green Light Events has rebranded as Cogs & Marvel and established its first international office in San Francisco.

Green Light Events was established by Róisín Callaghan and Jane Gallagher in 2006 and is now aiming to double in size over the coming years.

Dave Smyth, former MD of Ogilvy & Mather Ireland, has been appointed CEO of Cogs & Marvel. The company says headcount has grown from 16 people to 40 people in the past year, with revenue increasing to almost €18m from €10m in 2015.

Green Light Events Ltd booked a gross profit of €1.78m in the year to August 2015 and an operating profit of €718,000. Year end-debtors amounted to €6.4m compared with €2m a year earlier, while creditors were €6.5m, up from €1.4m. Net cash expanded to €1,921,000 from €516,000 a year earlier, and the two founders shared €460,000 in pay and pension remuneration.

Co-founder Róisín Callaghan is relocating to North America and heading up the San Francisco based team. She said the move will enable Cogs & Marvel to support many of its existing clients who are already based in Silicon Valley and who are looking for a single partner to be able to execute their activity in multiple markets.

“With ever increasing ambitions comes the need to grow up and grow out,” said Gallagher. “We felt that part of growing up was bringing in seasoned professionals, including Dave Smyth as CEO and Killian Whelan as non-executive chairman to help us become more strategic in our way of doing business. We are very excited about the future and the new talent that we are now putting in place.”

Core services provided by Cogs & Marvel include the logistical management and creative delivery to support corporate events and conferences, live events, brand experiences and activations. The company also operates an in-house travel company to manage all travel and accommodation requirements on behalf of its clients. Clients include Facebook, Google, Twitter, Uber, Mastercard, Fáilte Ireland and The Financial Times.

Photo: Róisín Callaghan (left) and Jane Gallagher with Killian Whelan and Dave Smyth (right). (Pic: Shane O’Neill Photography)